The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Niche Market is Tasmania's premier small business market

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 8 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KNOTS: Crafty creator Fiona Clarke with her handmade wares for her business Knots by Fi will be at the Niche Market on Saturday. Picture: Paul Scambler

Only top-tier crafts will be at Saturday's Niche Market, Tasmania's premium designer-maker exhibition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.