Only top-tier crafts will be at Saturday's Niche Market, Tasmania's premium designer-maker exhibition.
Organiser Bridget Sullivan said due to having the market at the Tram Shed rather than Albert Hall, the event could only have 30 to 35 stalls.
While there is no entry fee, any profits from stall fees go to disability support service St Giles. This is another element of the social enterprise factor of the market.
"We're supporting small-scale designers and creative Tasmanians to sell their products," Ms Sullivan said.
"It's a sales opportunity for the stallholders, but it also benefits the most disabled people in our community."
Ms Sullivan said this market allows small businesses who might otherwise be unable to have a storefront, to interact with their customers.
"We've done a few versions in the Tram Shed," she said.
"We create a lovely environment in there. And it really is a highly curated, highly selected market."
The "cosy wintertime market" will offer something for everyone, from smaller gifts such as candles and homemade pasta sauces to special, one-of-a-kind winter gifts like scarves, beanies and cosy clothes.
The market will open at 9am and close at 3pm on Saturday, July 9.
From 10am to 11.30am Tasmanian chamber group, Camerata will be performing.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
