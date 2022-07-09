Not enough talent for 19th side argument doesn't stack up

FOR 32 years every excuse has been used to deny Tasmania its own AFL team.
Now, there is a clamour to invent new ways to keep Tasmania out.
Some claim there is no talent for a 19th team, really?
If Tasmania entered in 2027, population per team would be 26 per cent higher than when the West Coast Eagles and Brisbane Bears joined; 27 per cent higher than Adelaide; 30 per cent Fremantle and 15 per cent Gold Coast Suns and Greater Western Sydney.
Male participation growth between 2001 and 2019 has outstripped population growth 6 to 1.
That dents the no talent argument. If talent is not there, the game would be dying.
Some claim fix pathways first to create the talent; ignoring the AFL destroyed those pathways when it granted all other states two teams and left Tasmania to die. The only way to fix pathways is with a team to drive the passion as with other expansion teams. Take a look at the Tasmanian JackJumpers.
Some say wait another six to eight years while we watch the crisis in our football deepen. It's called can kicking. Get on with it, AFL and the clubs.
ALBO declared more than once during the election campaign that we were in a ''climate crisis'' and needed to get rid of fossil fuels.
He declared more ''renewables'' would fix the problem. Unfortunately, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and others of his ilk, John Kerry and a certain royal couple, seem to have the attitude of ''do as I say, not as I do''.
Instead of being out of the country more days than he has been here since the election, on a non-commercial jet burning up these redundant fuels, perhaps all these ''bridge-mending'' exercises could take place with several Zoom calls.
If these world leaders are anything like the current US President, they won't even remember his name anyway.
GET Marinus done ASAP. So says the Australian Energy Market Operator (The Examiner, June 30).
In terms of raw deals, Marinus is right up there.
It is important to not confuse AEMO's and Hydro's interests with those of average Tasmanians.
AEMO is in trouble with the predictable mainland shortages and wants Tasmania to solve its problem.
Hydro has mainland ambitions and wants access to higher prices.
But ordinary Tasmanians are to pay for it through a contribution of at least $2 billion for half Marinus construction cost and permanently higher electricity prices.
It should also be noted that Marinus contributes nothing, it is merely a connection to a market we do not need and can't afford.
Tasmania has a rare advantage over all other states, reliable electricity at a lower cost and emissions free.
This is exactly what industry wants and yet we are expected to deal that away by supplying our power to Victoria, why?
The final decision date on Marinus is 2024, but TasNetworks is reported to be progressing the project now.
Again why and on whose authority?
THANK goodness for Christine Milne's article in (The Examiner, July 1).
It needs to be said and repeated that these animals are an introduced, invasive pest.
They are not part of the state's wildlife, and they have a potential for enduring environmental harm to this state, not to mention the potential for disease transmission.
Wild fallow deer do not merit the status of partial protection in Tasmania.
Please could the relevant state government minister act in regards to this matter, and not pussyfoot around.
Otherwise, Tasmania risks being overwhelmed by this problem.
That is in Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Areas, in our national parks, in our agricultural areas, and in peri-urban areas
