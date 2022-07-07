The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TSL: Launceston and Tigers to meet in top-of-the-table match

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
July 7 2022 - 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fletcher Seymour and Kieran Lovell will be a part of a key midfield battle on the weekend.

Fresh off their record-breaking victory, Launceston are set for a top-of-the-table challenge against Kingborough at Windsor Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.