Fresh off their record-breaking victory, Launceston are set for a top-of-the-table challenge against Kingborough at Windsor Park.
Picked by many opposing captains and coaches to be the grand finalists in the pre-season, the pair have only lost three games between them, with Saturday shaping to be a ripping contest.
Describing the match as a "critical" one, Launceston coach Mitch Thorp believes the Tigers need to have more attention on them, despite sitting in second.
"I think the Tigers have been flying under the radar a little too much for my liking," he said.
"They've only dropped the two games for the year, they're extremely well-drilled and they are a real success story of the competition.
"A lot is made of the negatives at times but these guys are a really positive story, they understand now how to build out a program, their pre-season is strong and they are fit."
Before last week's 229-point difference, the Tigers were the side with the competition's biggest margin and biggest conceded score next to their name courtesy of Clarence in 2014.
Joining the competition in that season, they failed to win a game before eventually making finals in 2019 and 2021, growing under coach Trent Baumeler since he began in 2018.
"They are a real success story of a club that's put their head down, bum up, invested in local talent, list-management wise they've gone out and got some guys that have been a part of their juniors and retained their list," Thorp said.
"At this level of footy, to have success you need a high retention rate and to do that you need to create a strong environment, an environment that's fun, stimulating and a place where you want to be and clearly they've done that.
"The guts of their side have been there now for four or five years and that's credit to the work Trent has done and Paul Gadomski has done as president."
While Launceston's percentage is looking healthy at 304.3 due to their big win last weekend, a loss would bring them back to level pegging with the Tigers on points.
That would put pressure on the Blues' ambitions for a home qualifying final at Windsor Park, with a trip to the Twin Ovals the alternative.
With both sides featuring some of the league's best players, it should be a strong standard of football.
"You've only got to look at the A-graders that both sides have got, particularly around the footy," Thorp said.
"Jobi Harper, Kieran Lovell, we really rate Eddie Cole, we think the work he does inside and outside is pretty strong and obviously Fletcher Seymour is having a career-best year.
"His last six weeks he's averaging high 30 [disposals], he's tough and hard over the footy and then you've got some real flair at both ends - Elijah Reardon has probably taken two or three of the best marks this competition has seen.
"Both sides have got power in front of the ball ... their key forwards are 200cm and can mark it at the highest points where our forwards are a little bit more cagey and little smaller in size but have got a lot of talent when the ball hits the ground.
"[Jay] Blackberry, [Jake] Hinds, [Jackson] Thurlow, there's a fair bit of star power there."
Launceston will welcome back Miller Hodge this week after battling several injury issues, coming in alongside James Leake and Liam Jones at the expense of the injured Colby McKercher and Thomas Beaumont and Sam Foley.
"He's a proved performer on the big stage, he's been in our last two premierships," Thorp said of Hodge.
"He's had a lengthy lay-off so we just wanted to get a game into him [in development league] before he returned to the senior side."
Tigers wingman Lachie Griggs comes in for Julian Parker.
