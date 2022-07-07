North Launceston sitting outside top four in rare battle

Having made eight grand finals in a row, it's not too often that North Launceston's finals spot has been in jeopardy.
With the Northern Bombers outside the top four by just 0.18, a loss could be detrimental to their finals hopes as they hit the Midland Highway to face North Hobart.
"Obviously we are in a position that we haven't been in for a long time as a footy club - battling it out for that last finals spot," coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
Advertisement
"Every game from now on is important, we've got six games to go and obviously with Lauderdale and Clarence, it's pretty exciting for the competition to have three teams fighting it out, one team is going to be unlucky to miss out."
Having made every grand final since they last missed out on finals in 2013, the Bombers have enjoyed a stellar run at the top of the tree and they aren't ready to give it up just yet.
Cox-Goodyer and Jack Avent are the sole Bombers remaining from the 2013 season, with the likes of Launceston duo Dylan Riley and Brendan Taylor playing for the side then and Toby Nankervis' AFL career hadn't gotten underway.
Fast forward to this weekend and the coach is going back to basics by asking for four consistent quarters.
"We only played one good quarter against them last time, I think we might have kicked eight goals in the second quarter and they won the first, third and fourth quarters," he said.
"We're just going to need consistency ... we just need to be better for longer."
The Bombers have made a plethora of changes for the crucial contest.
The previously suspended Nathan Pearce headlines six inclusions, coming in alongside Seth Campbell, Connor Leeflang, Mitch Nicholas, Will Manshanden and debutant Harry Hobbs.
Hobbs will be the side's 18th debutant for the season - which has them sitting one short of last year's mantle when he takes to the field.
A dangerous key-position player, Hobbs joined the club from Victoria and has only played one match of football this season, returning through the development league last year.
That game was his first in three years according to Cox-Goodyer, who is eager to see what his recruit can do at the senior level.
"He's had niggle after niggle and we've been pretty cautious with him because he'll be pretty important I would have thought," he said.
"He's 200cm, so he's going to play key position as Theo Ives is unavailable this week.
"He's probably getting rushed a little bit quicker than we would have liked but I think the way we are going at the moment, unfortunately not getting the results, we've probably got to push him in."
Advertisement
Ives, Lockie Mitchell, Oscar Mansell, Bailey Mitchell, Josh Rickard and Jack Nicholls all make way.
The last time the two sides met, North Launceston came away seven-point victors, courtesy of a dominant second quarter where they kicked eight goals.
North Hobart coach Clinton French kicked three in their tight defeat, but the Demons will be without him on Saturday, announcing his retirement at the Southern press conference on Thursday.
The Demons have welcomed back their Tasmania Devils players with Will Splann, Logan Elphinstone and Sam Banks-Smith all suiting up as Luke Quirk, Lachlan Payne and Leo Blair make way.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.