Studentworks an example of silo thinking about education

A decision to withdraw teacher positions from a work experience program in Launceston has drawn the community's ire.
Still, it's a credible example of the chronic underfunding and disconnect between broader and vocational education.
Studentworks is an educational institution in Launceston and has been in the 40 years since resident Marjorie Knox founded it.
Its core business was to re-engage at-risk young people in real-life work education, a tenet that is also a foundation of vocational education. At Studentworks, kids who were square pegs in a round hole experience real-life work education to teach them crucial skills they need to become active members of society. Many Studentworks participants credit the program for instilling a love for learning differently.
It's not a new concept that education is not a one-size-fits-all approach, and there needs to be an acknowledgement that the Education Department has done extensive work in this area to offer a more inclusive curriculum.
But the decision to withdraw teacher positions from Studentworks, robbing them of crucial funding they need to operate, is an example of how vocational education continues to work in a silo from the traditional curriculum.
The pages of this masthead have attested in the past about how education needs to be more collaborative, which means offering various options for students of all backgrounds. Education Minister Roger Jaensch announced this week he would continue the funding for Studentworks teaching positions until the end of 2022, but the organisation is still under review.
The outcome of the review will consider all options for Studentworks, but it will examine how to bring the institution in line with the broader curriculum and how it intersects with other parts of the education sector. Launceston has embraced the alternative education idea with enthusiasm; it's home to a Steiner School and also has the Big Picture School at the Inveresk precinct, where the University of Tasmania is reimagining the future tertiary education.
The same lens needs to be applied to Studentworks, under review by the Education Department, to ensure it continues to meet the community's needs now and in the future. Funding commitments and teacher positions are in place until the end of 2022, but beyond that is anyone's guess.
Vocational education is a crucial plank in Tasmania's education future, it will be integral to helping to plug the hole that is the state's apprentice shortage, the bite of which we are already feeling.
You can't train apprentices quick enough to fill the shortage, particularly in growth areas such as nursing, aged care and the construction trades.
While the department has done a lot of work to ensure it offers an inclusive space, there will still be those students who don't quite fit - for whatever reason and find off-campus preferable.
You can't replicate that in a school environment - and that should be OK.
There is still a future for Studentworks, if the Tasmanian government and the Education Department have the foresight and courage to make it so.
