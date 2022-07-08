Carrots are the great transformers

The carrot has a somewhat vague history but we do know that wild carrot seeds have been found in archaeological sites dating back over 5000 years in gardens where they were mainly used as medicinal plants.
Over time, selective breeding has seen the carrot transform from the small, tough, bitter, spindly white or purple coloured root to the fleshy, sweet, edible vegetable we enjoy today.
Carrots are one of those great standby vegetables where their wholesome flavour combines so well with hearty casseroles and soups which are favourite comfort dishes during the colder months.
Advertisement
Even the older, more mature carrots that may have been overlooked in the garden can have the outer part, not the hard inner core, grated and added to soups or made into delicious carrot fritters.
This vegetable is so easy to grow and with the vast number of varieties to choose from can be grown at most times of the year. Another feature is the high yield produced for the minimum amount of space.
The best months to sow carrot seed in the warmer districts are generally July through to March and in the colder areas August to February.
Carrots flourish in crumbly, soft, well drained, deep soil which ideally has been turned and dug over during the autumn prior to sowing seed.
A few days before sowing the seed, break up any lumps of soil to a depth of about 25-30 centimetres then rake out the topsoil until it is fine and crumbly.
Apply a complete fertiliser at the rate of about 60g a square metre if necessary.
Carrots need full sun for maximum growth so avoid shaded areas. Ideally select a garden bed that has grown a previous crop such as brassicas which has had plenty of organic material dug into it. In this case don't add any more compost or manure as this may cause root deformities or splitting.
The seeds are very small and can be difficult to handle and are sown about five centimetres deep then covered with a seed raising mix. Gently tap the soil with the back of a spade to ensure that there is good contact between the seed and soil.
Seedlings should appear in about 10-20 days after sowing so keep the soil moist until they do.
When the seedlings reach five centimetres tall thin them out to around two-three centimetres apart. When those left reach 15 centimetres high thin out again to five centimetres apart.
The seedlings are then large enough to be eaten. Keep the soil between the rows free of weeds. Make further sowings at four to six week intervals during the season for a continuous supply.
Carrots can also be grown in pots of good quality potting mix, just make sure the pot is deep enough and there is enough space between seeds.
The fertiliser applied before seed sowing should be enough to grow good quality carrots but a liquid fertiliser every two to three weeks will produce faster growth. Do not overfeed especially with fertilisers that contain a high level of nitrogen.
Advertisement
Nothing beats the crunch and flavour of home grown vegetables!
July 19: Australian Plant Society meeting at Max Fry Hall, Gorge Road, Trevallyn, Launceston, 7.30pm. Visitors always welcome.
July 20: Launceston Horticultural Society meeting, Windmill Hill Hall, High Street, 7.30 pm. Entomologist, Dr Peter McQuillan, will give a visual presentation on pollination of native plants and the importance of how native plants provide food for our native birds and wildlife. General Public are most welcome to attend this very interesting and informative presentation.
Daily: Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden, Romaine, Burnie from 9am to 4pm. Tea room open 9.30am to 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.