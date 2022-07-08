The Examiner

Around the garden

By Les Hodge
July 8 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Healthy greens

Plant a few spinach seedlings every couple of weeks and you will be picking these healthy greens right through till summer. Harvest by picking the outer leaves of the clump first. Sow seeds of cress to give sandwiches that little extra tang. Plant garlic bulbs and onion seedlings. Herbs can have some blood and bonemeal sprinkled around them.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.