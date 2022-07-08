Around the garden

Plant a few spinach seedlings every couple of weeks and you will be picking these healthy greens right through till summer. Harvest by picking the outer leaves of the clump first. Sow seeds of cress to give sandwiches that little extra tang. Plant garlic bulbs and onion seedlings. Herbs can have some blood and bonemeal sprinkled around them.
Prune blackcurrants, brambles and gooseberries. Certified strawberry runners can be planted. Prune female kiwifruit by shortening back the fruiting laterals which branch out from the main arms, to about three buds. Lift clumping plants such as daylilies, break up and replant into soil that has been enriched with compost. Plant out or transplant deciduous plants.
Daffodils and narcissus ooze a thick sap from the end of the stems when cut for the vase so wipe it off before placing the stems in shallow water, as the thick stems can become waterlogged when arranged in deep water, shrivel up and the petals turn papery. When preparing poppies for the vase singe the stems over a candle flame to prolong their life.
Turn your houseplants regularly to ensure that all parts get equal exposure to light so they grow into a round, bushy shape.
Don't leave houseplants between window glass and curtains during winter nights.
To determine the texture of soil rub some between moistened fingers.
A sandy soil feels rough, a clay soil feels greasy and a loam soil is somewhere in between.
Clay soil can be improved by double digging and adding plenty of organic compost.
Formative pruning of young trees is so important in that it can prevent many problems as the tree ages.
One such problem occurs when young trees develop two central leaders which makes them prone to splitting in heavy winds or rain so one needs to be removed.
Its far easier to prune and train unruly branches with a pruning saw or loppers when the tree is small then to leave it until it becomes a big job that may need expensive professional attention.
Anemone hupehensis 'Little Princess' is a charming little easy care, low maintenance, plant with delicate pale pink, cup-shaped flowers with a striking yellow centre that blooms from late summer through to autumn. This free flowering, dwarf form makes a lovely addition to courtyard and cottage gardens and is in its glee when mass planted in low light areas beneath trees.
