Tasmania Police and emergency services are responding to what they say is a serious multiple-vehicle crash at Longford.
Illawarra Road is blocked between the Bass Highway and Midland Highway and police have asked motorists to avoid the area.
Police said no life-threatening injuries have been reported.
About 10 vehicles were involved.
There have so far been 33 fatalities on Tasmanian roads this year and more than 110 serious crashes compared to 13 deaths to July 4, 2021.
