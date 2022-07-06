Visitor vaccination mandate unfair, says father of prisoner

The father of a Risdon prisoner has decried the decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for visitors.
The man, who has chosen to not get vaccinated against the virus which has now killed more than 10,000 Australians, said he will not see his son in person for years if the mandate remains.
Advertisement
A Department of Justice spokesperson said the mandate had been ordered in line with Public Health advice.
The mandate is at odds with other public facilities, such as schools and hospitals, where COVID-19 vaccinations are no longer required as of July 1.
The man said he believed the mandate was being unfairly applied, and that it was causing "pain and anguish" for Tasmanian families.
"This vaccine mandate has been lifted everywhere," he said.
"You can go anywhere in the country unvaccinated except to prisons. Are we still a free society? Do we still have rights? Should we be discriminated against for our medical choices?"
The department spokesperson said prisons are a particularly "high-risk location".
"The prison population is a particularly vulnerable one, with spread of the virus difficult to contain in confined spaces," they said.
"While some visitors have been excluded because of the vaccination mandate, Zoom visits have allowed prisoners to maintain contact.
"The prisons' COVID Safety Plans are constantly being reviewed in light of Public Health advice. Any changes will be communicated."
More than 99 per cent of eligible Tasmanians have now had at least two doses of a COVID vaccine, and Australia vaccine advisory group is considering recommending a fourth dose.
On the advice of Public Health, the state government recently the majority of remaining coronavirus restrictions in Tasmania.
Some exceptions remain, such as the courts where masks are still required.
For more information visit coronavirus.tas.gov.au.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.