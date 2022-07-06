The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Music and art come together for live event at Royal Park Art Gallery

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 6 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIVE ART: Harpist Emily Sanzaro with artist Tony Smibert, and deputy mayor Danny Gibson. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Music and art will come together at the Queen Victoria Art Gallery at Royal Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.