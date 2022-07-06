Music and art will come together at the Queen Victoria Art Gallery at Royal Park.
In a two hour live event, Tasmanian artist Tony Smibert will create an original work from start to finish, inspired by live music from Launceston harpist Emily Sanzaro.
Advertisement
The QVMAG's Live Painting to Live Music event will be held at the Art Gallery today from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.
Throughout the event, Mr Smibert will explain his close study of the 19th century British master, J.M.W. Turner, and his own journey as a visiting artist researcher at the Tate Gallery in London.
The watercolour work Cattewater, Plymouth by J.M.W. Turner will be on loan from the Allport Library and Museum of Fine Arts in Tasmania, marking the first time this work will be loaned out for display in Northern Tasmania.
Mr Smibert will discuss the impact of Turner's watercolour techniques on his own work.
As part of the event, guests will experience the unveiling of 12 new watercolour works on display by Mr Smibert, alongside the reveal of a temporary display within the exhibition showcasing an original work by Turner.
Launceston Acting Mayor Danny Gibson said the event would be a wonderful experience to watch two Tasmanian artists in collaboration to create live art.
"I would encourage everyone to explore the work of J.M.W. Turner while on display at the Art Gallery at Royal Park and to experience the creativity of one of the world's most renowned watercolour artists," he said.
"It's truly something spectacular."
Tickets are available via the QVMAG Eventbrite page until sold out.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.