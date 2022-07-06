Failure to care costly for woman

A woman who failed to care for her dog during a time of personal difficulty will have to pay more than $6000 as a result.
Alisa Corrine Eastoe, 28, formerly of Beaconsfield, was fined $800 and required to pay $5215 to cover the RSPCA's costs of bringing her German Shepherd Nala back to health.
Eastoe was convicted on four counts of cruelty to animals between June and July 29, 2020, and on a count of failure to comply with instruction by an RSPCA officer.
One count of cruelty alleged that the dog's teeth were so worn that tooth pulp was exposed causing unreasonable and unjustifiable pain.
A further count of cruelty to animals alleged the dog had a chronic flea infestation and chronic ear infection which was not treated.
Police prosecutor Dave Mathieson said that on July 3, 2020, an RSPCA officer issued an instruction that she take Nala to a veterinary surgeon to get an assessment of the dog's ailments.
However, by July 8 she had failed to carry out the instruction that she make an appointment for the assessment to ensure the welfare of the dog.
The RSPCA officer made contact with her four further times by July 28 to find that she had not made a veterinary appointment as ordered.
The dog was seized on July 29 and found to have the ear and flea infections damaged teeth and a body condition score of two out of nine.
The RSPCA cared for the dog and by October 22 she was bright and alert and had a body score of four out of nine.
"The dog's mouth had healed and ears were clean," he said.
"Adequate feeding and parasite control would have maintained a healthy dog.
"It made a rapid and marked improvement."
Defence counsel Lucy Flanagan said that the dog neglect came at a time when the mother of four was having significant issues with a partner who had had a family violence order issued against him.
"He took a daughter from the home and she left the [Beaconsfield] property for Launceston," she said.
"Regrettably the dog was left at the property when she fled to get support.
"She is an animal lover and was upset at how the dog deteriorated."
Mr Stanton acceded to a RSPCA application that Eastoe be banned for five years from having custody of a dog.
He also ordered that she pay $5215.45 for the costs of bringing the dog back to health and fined her $800 on the cruelty counts.
"If you had taken steps earlier the cost would be less than you have to pay now," he said.
Eastoe also pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving on Mace street Prospect and driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.039 when prohibited from driving with any alcohol on June 9, 2020.
Mr Mathieson said Eastoe had lost control of her vehicle and crashed bringing her to police attention.
She pleaded guilty to speeding in that she drove at 115km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Esk Highway, Fingal, and having a blood alcohol content of 0.013 on November 9, 2020.
On the various charges, Eastoe failed to appear in court on September 30 and December 16, 2020, and on January 27, 2021.
Warrants for her arrest were issued by Magistrates on two occasions.
She pleaded guilty to counts of breach of bail by failing to appear on December 16 and January 27, 2021, and to a count of failing to appear on January 27 last year.
Ms Flanagan said Eastoe accepted that she caused the delay in resolving the matters.
Mr Stanton fined her $800 and disqualified her from driving for eight months.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
