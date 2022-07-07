Launceston mayor's AFL game efforts likely to be in vain

LAUNCESTON mayor Albert Van Zetten recently divulged that council intends to negotiate a memorandum of understanding with the state government to ensure at least half of the top-level AFL games are still played in the North.
Well, good luck with that.
It is the all-powerful AFL which dictates all rosters, match venues, fixtures and so on under its regulations.
Nothing to do with state governments, they are swatted aside.
We already have two AFL standard stadiums, and yet some Southern partisans are still inventing reasons as to why this behemoth should be built in Hobart.
If so, it's total inequity for the North and Gillon McLachlan has neatly entrapped the state government.
His ridiculous demands have ensured Tasmanians are far from united.
Those AFL club presidents who have seemingly been supportive of our good case for a Tasmanian team must be bewildered at this farcical missile from the AFL chief executive.
THERE is no reason why Tasmanian electricity prices should rise at this time.
We use no coal or gas to produce our electricity, and the water we store and the wind which blows are no more expensive today than yesterday.
Rather, we Tasmanians should be capitalising on the exorbitant prices mainland users are now paying.
Let us fully capitalise on being the ''battery of the nation''.
Mainland power shortfalls should provide a reward to Tasmanians for the foresight exercised by our earlier governments in ensuring we made the most of our water and wind resources.
INDEPENDENT senators have to be across the details of whatever bills are being debated, which presents a huge workload.
Party senators on the other hand have their party's support staff to keep them abreast of Senate business.
It is, of course, in the interests of the major parties that Independents are not well informed about the weaknesses of major party policies. Albanese's withholding of more than one support staff per Independent senator is thus an act of bastardry.
He needs to remember that he is Prime Minister precisely because of Independent preferences: he would have lost on Labor primary votes.
So much for his promise of a co-operative, respectful Parliament. Staffing requirements across the Senate should be allocated by an independent committee, not by a not disinterested Prime Minister.
AN interesting article by clinical service manager Jessica Willis regarding cervical self testing (The Examiner, July 1).
I agree having this option would be a relief for many women, but then I faltered and almost choked on her next words, ''and for people with uteruses''. There are others out there with "uteruses" besides women?
I understand there are people who do not wish to be defined as a woman, but it does not change the fact that when born, they had a uterus.
I am indeed hopeful they find their role and place in this wonderful world, but I cannot accept "people with uteruses" because a "people" does not tell me anything.
You are either a woman or a man. And I guess being a "people" will take away your uniqueness.
And for that I am bereft.
AS the editor pointed out (The Examiner, June 30), something has shifted in the electorate and there is a sense of urgency about climate change.
Floods, fires, newspaper reports and a wide range of public actions (from mild to outrageous) have played their part in this awakening. But we are not there yet and everyone is able to take a stand in the way they choose.
As Launceston was mentioned, let us note that civil disobedience actions posed absolutely minimal inconvenience. Drivers were redirected and there was no interruption to buses or emergency services.
It is difficult to know the Sydney blockade details because we see competing reports.
However, I dispute the claim that these brave activists are uncaring for the lives of others. Caring is what drives them to these actions.
