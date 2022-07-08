The Examiner
Letters to the editor | July 9, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
July 8 2022 - 8:30pm
Horrific numbers of native animals culled in Tasmania must stop

NATIVE WILDLIFE CULLING

FRIGHTENING and horrific statistics were released at the recent budget estimate hearings by Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer of the amount of Tasmanian wildlife recently slaughtered, under the guise of culling, by our farmers .

