Horrific numbers of native animals culled in Tasmania must stop

FRIGHTENING and horrific statistics were released at the recent budget estimate hearings by Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer of the amount of Tasmanian wildlife recently slaughtered, under the guise of culling, by our farmers .
Innocent creatures killed included significant numbers (sometimes in their thousands) of Bennett's wallabies, rufous wallabies, common wombats, black swans, green rosellas. forester kangaroos. sulphur- crested cockatoos, galahs, mountain ducks, purple swamp-hens, yellow-tailed black cockatoos and brushtail possums.
It was also revealed that in 2021 there were 859,304 native animals killed under property protection permits; these are mind-numbing figures to which should be added the number of native water birds slaughtered each year during the duck shooting season under the guise of recreational sport.
Mahatma Gandhi said: "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated".
I wonder what the great man would have thought of Tasmania given the way it treats its native wildlife.
Tasmanians are fully aware that our farmers have to earn a living. but one does have to wonder if it has to be at the cost of eliminating so much of our state's precious native wildlife.
THE tortoise and the hare.
When it comes to power the hare has it in spades. It can switch on and run rings around its competitors. The plodding old tortoise has no chance of creating such instant accessible energy.
In the well-known fable the tortoise prevails because the hare is so complacent it loses focus and leaves it too late to reach the finish line.
The energy crisis we are experiencing is far more the result of a hare strategy than the other. No preparation for transiting from fossil fuels to renewables; resulting in limited investment and confidence in new technology.
The gloating - and let's call it for what it is - that the current crisis has shown up the folly of relying on a renewable energy source that cannot be switched on when needed - is continuing hare-like arrogance.
We are underprepared because climate change deniers and those in the pockets of fossil fuel energy providers refused to act for the future.
Indeed, they deliberately chose the short-termism of division and political wedging to shore up their marginal and fearful electorates. You reap what you sow.
AS we face the largest homelessness crisis in living memory, last week the government was presented with an easy fix.
The release of the latest ABS Census data revealed Australia had one million empty and unoccupied houses.
Federal and state governments need to use this data to urgently drill into this astounding fact, ascertain why this is the case and enact policy that ensures this situation is rectified and these homes enter the rental market.
Further, at state level, the amount of government-owned housing stock sitting empty, underutilised and unoccupied, needs to be urgently addressed.
SO much misinformation is provided by Dr Colin Mendelsohn about vaping's health effects that it is difficult to know where to start.
It is important to note Dr Mendelsohn did not declare that when he was Australian Tobacco Harm Reduction Association chairman it accepted funding from the vaping industry to establish the association. ATHRA has also accepted funding from Knowledge Action Change, a UK company funded by a Philip Morris-funded "foundation".
And, as recently as last week, Dr Mendelsohn admitted he accepted funding for accommodation and airfares to attend a World Vape Show conference in Dubai.
The ''evidence'' he provides about the health effects of vaping, especially for children and young people, has been refuted by the most comprehensive review to date of e-cigarettes, by the Australian National University and, more recently, the National Health and Medical Research Council.
Australia is now facing an epidemic of e-cigarette use by children, teenagers and young adults.
We must not allow a new generation of young Australians to become hooked on addictive nicotine.
