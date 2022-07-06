Northern Tasmanian farmers will be incentivised to grow trees on their farms by a first-of-its-kind program launched yesterday.
The ActivAcre Program enables farmers to lease part of their less productive land to Tasmanian-owned plantation and natural assets management company SFM.
As part of the initiative, SFM will plant new trees on the under-utilised farming land, creating regular income for farmers by enabling them to share in the benefits of the timber and carbon markets.
According to SFM managing director Andrew Morgan, another aim of the program was to enhance climate change mitigation, while improving biodiversity, soil conservation, and water quality as well.
He said ActivAcre had been co-created with a group of farmers to enable trees to be integrated within the agriculture landscape in a manner that works for them.
"In developing the program with farmers we identified there was between 10-20 per cent of unproductive farmland in Tasmania," he said.
"We need to consider ways to maximise the productivity of all land without negative environmental or social impacts."
Mr Morgan said that would require a level of flexibility that would enable landowners to have trees in their landscape that won't impact other farming pursuits.
"With climate change and the growing future demand for timber in Australia, we need programs like this which are flexible in nature and strive to partner with landowners and the community - the right tree in the right place for the right reasons," he said.
Underpinning ActivAcre is Sydney-headquartered New Forests, a global investment manager of nature-based real assets and natural capital strategies who developed the program over a period of two years.
New Forests' chief executive David Brand said one of the core objectives of ActivAcre was to partner with farmers and landowners so they can contribute to, and share in the rewards of a decarbonising economy.
"New Forests vision is to see investment in land use and forestry as key to the transition to a sustainable future, and we see programs like ActivAcre being an integral component of this," he said.
Cressy farmer Rob Tole has planted more than 50ha of trees on his 560ha Greenvale property and has seen considerable benefits to his land and livestock.
Roughly 12,000 lambs graze on the fourth-generation farmer's land every year, on top of a mix of crops like peas, beans, and chicory seed.
"Our trees provide protection for our livestock which is particularly important during lambing and extreme weather events," he said.
Mr Tole welcomed a program like ActivAcre for farmers looking to diversify their income and have experts take care of the tree planting and monitoring process.
"It turns unproductive ground, which was previously covered in weeds like gorse, into income-producing ground," he said.
"A program like ActivAcre means landowners can focus on their usual farming practices, diversify their income and see substantial gains to their crops, livestock, soil and water table levels."
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
