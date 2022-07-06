The Examiner
ECS Botanics selling medicinal cannabis enterprise near Cressy

By Luke Miller
July 6 2022 - 5:30am
Medicinal cannabis farm set for first-ever sale in Tasmania

ASX-listed medicinal cannabis company ECS Botanics's production enterprise in the Northern Midlands is being offered for sale.

