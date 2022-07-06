Medicinal cannabis farm set for first-ever sale in Tasmania

ASX-listed medicinal cannabis company ECS Botanics's production enterprise in the Northern Midlands is being offered for sale.
ECS cultivates and manufactures medicinal cannabis products in Tasmania as well as in Victoria.
Advertisement
The company supplies its product to domestic and overseas markets.
The fully operational facility near Cressy in Tasmania is being offered for sale through David Goodfellow and Matt Childs of the CBRE Agribusiness team.
"Our vendor has spent years researching and developing the industry, creating this remarkable 'turnkey' asset," Mr Childs said.
"The sale presents a rare opportunity to secure a new facility and medicinal cannabis compound, with all of the supporting infrastructure, allowing a new operator to continue production from day one."
READ MORE: Flynn stock surges 80% after gold strike
The enterprise, located south of Launceston, is a low THC facility, set on 44.62ha of "prime land.
Mr Childs said the facility was currently licensed to produce tonnes of organic medicinal cannabis annually and would require very little capital expenditure to become a high THC enterprise.
The property benefits from 64 megalitres per annum of water entitlements, with direct access to the Cressy Irrigation Channel.
It also features a fully automated irrigation and fertigation system delivering water to two 17ha centre pivot irrigators in the open fields as well as drip irrigation to the site developed for medicinal cannabis production.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.