The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Reclink Australia's art therapy program exhibited in Invermay

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated July 11 2022 - 10:34pm, first published July 7 2022 - 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TALENTED: Participants, staff and volunteers at the Reclink Northern Tas Arts Exhibition. Picture: Craig George

Art created by disadvantaged locals was on display at the Invermay Bowls and Community Club on Wednesday for the second consecutive year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.