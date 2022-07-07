Art created by disadvantaged locals was on display at the Invermay Bowls and Community Club on Wednesday for the second consecutive year.
Reclink Australia's art therapy program participants contributed an array of pieces to the exhibition, which followed on from the success of the organisation's mini-exhibition - held last September.
The participants attended 10 sessions across a two-and-a-half-month period.
Each session focused on a different type of art encompassing various styles such as acrylic paint pouring, mosaics, marbling and watercolouring.
The events co-ordinator Rebekah Illingworth said the program had been successful in creating social interaction, increasing communication skills, and building confidence amongst members.
"We are finding the program to be beneficial in so many ways, and it's bringing the participants out of their shells and into their art, a process that is so therapeutic, in ways some participants may not even realise," she said.
"The art exhibition is an opportunity for participants to showcase their work to others, whether it be to their fellow participants, or their family and friends."
One of two art facilitators at the event, Rachel Griffioen, said several participants had told her the workshops were their favourite time of the week. "As soon as they come in their faces just light up and they're so enthusiastic," she said.
"It's wonderful to see them be confident and have a go."
The second art facilitator, Leanne Hodgetts, said the program itself was intended to be remedial.
"The creative process is such a healing thing and in this day and age it's crucial to have some form of creative output," she said.
Participant Belinda Mahony said she had participated in the program before and thoroughly enjoyed it.
"It has really improved my confidence and I've really loved meeting new people, and learning different crafts and skills,' she said.
"My favourite art that I tried was ceramics."
Another participant, Menika George, had been a part of the program since it started.
She said it had been beneficial for her mental well-being and credited the organisers for always making it fun and entertaining.
"Art is great for being able to take the feelings you have from within and put them into a piece of work so that you've used those feelings constructively," she said.
"It's also helped me a lot socially because I used to be so afraid of those sort of interactions, but now I'm so used to it and I can get to know people and befriend them quite quickly."
