He thought he was worthless, now he helps others to re-connect

An attempt at taking his life left Matthew Caruana in a wheelchair, but one man's painful journey has ended in a gift to his wider community.
In sharing his story with others Mr Caruana is helping to prevent suicide, which is a key focus for the Tasmanian professionals who tirelessly work in this space to assist people out of their mental health pain.
On average between 60 to 100 people commit suicide every year in Tasmania.
From 2012 and 2016 there were 359 deaths by suicide reported to and investigated by Tasmanian coroners.
Every year since 2017, each suicide is now collected on the Tasmanian Suicide Register in an attempt to pick up trends and provide targeted prevention.
This week, professionals from various service organisations attended the first Tasmanian Suicide Prevention Forum since the COVID-19 pandemic, hearing from Mr Caruana and others, with the aim to prioritise community suicide prevention.
Tasmanian Suicide Prevention Community Network chair Michael Kelly said prevention was about making sure people feel comfortable seeking out help.
He said it was important to have a community network where professionals and other services and supports could be immediately linked into when they were needed.
"It is about the conversations you have everyday, and making sure you reduce stigma," Dr Kelly said.
"Seeking support takes a lot of courage and that is why there is a whole of community response to make sure people feel comfortable in doing that," he said.
"We need to be conscious that suicide is a multi-faceted issue...every situation is unique."
Mr Caruana said his life had been transformed since his suicide attempt at 16-years-of age.
He said after five years of thinking he is worthless, he now knows he has value, and uses his experience to advocate for mental health awareness.
"It laid out a path for me to find my purpose and let others see how they can bounce back," Mr Caruana said.
"I'm the result of what poor mental health can lead to. I'm also a representation that there is another side to it all. Things do get better. I've seen it over and over again."
