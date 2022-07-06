The Examiner
Wheelchair bound after a suicide attempt, man now helps others through their mental battles

By Isabel Bird
Updated July 6 2022 - 4:34am, first published 1:20am
He thought he was worthless, now he helps others to re-connect

An attempt at taking his life left Matthew Caruana in a wheelchair, but one man's painful journey has ended in a gift to his wider community.

