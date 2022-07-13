Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
5 Bed | 2 Bath | 9 Car
Standing tall on a quiet street, this impressive home is suited to even the largest families.
Boasting water views, this substantial property comes complete with all modern conveniences including solar panels with a Tesla battery, security system, ducted air-conditioning, and more.
Amongst the home's many features is the newly constructed outdoor, solar-heated, self-cleaning pool. Seamlessly set into the landscaped rear yard, the pool is accompanied by a built-in gazebo and outdoor shower.
Other features include:
