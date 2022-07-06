The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tassie jockey shortage to impact Hobart meeting

GM
By Greg Mansfield
July 6 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apprentice Taylor Johnstone, who has ridden 32 winners in her debut season, will be one of seven regular riders missing from Elwick on Sunday.
Tasmanian sprinter Algernon is $5.50 second favourite for his race at Caulfield on Saturday.
State record-holder Sunny Sanz returns to a sprint trip in Sunday night's Golden Mile. Picture: Stacey Lear

Advertisement

Ad

Holidays, injuries and suspension have left Tasmania with a near-critical shortage of jockeys.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.