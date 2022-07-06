Advertisement
Holidays, injuries and suspension have left Tasmania with a near-critical shortage of jockeys.
Only 12 riders - eight seniors and four apprentices - are available for the Elwick meeting on Sunday.
One race has 15 acceptors and two others have 14, so several horses will miss a run.
Seven Tasmanian-based jockeys will be missing - Brendon McCoull, Georgie Catania, Bulent Muhcu, Ismail Toker, Mehmet Ulucinar, Taylor Johnstone and Erica Byrne Burke
McCoull has just had knee surgery and is some time away from returning while Catania is still recovering from collarbone and shoulder injuries sustained in a fall at Spreyton on May 15.
Muhcu, Toker and Ulucinar are on an extended holiday in Turkey and not due back for several weeks.
Johnstone has also gone on holidays and Byrne Burke is serving a one-meeting suspension.
Tasracing's racing operations manager Blayne Hudson contacted several interstate riders on Wednesday to see if they were available for Sunday's meeting.
South Australian-based apprentice Margaret Collett was the only one in a position to accept the invitation.
In total, six of the 12 riders available this week will be flown in from interstate - Collett, Anthony Darmanin, Lizzie Annells, Bruno Neto, David Tootell Snr and Randy Tan.
Tasmanian Jockeys Association general manager Kevin Ring is hopeful local numbers will soon be boosted by the addition of two new apprentices.
"Lauryn Bingley and Brooke Hanham have completed a lot of trials and I assume must be getting close (to riding in races)," he said.
"Scott Brunton's apprentice Laura White has also looked promising at the trials but I'm not sure about her weight."
Tasracing is to increase code funding by nine per cent or $2.846 million.
The increase was approved by the Tasracing board at its most recent meeting and is on top of the 4.38 per cent increase announced in January.
Tasracing CEO Paul Eriksson said the decision to further increase code funding was made possible by continued strong racing revenues driven by turnover increases of eight per cent.
This latest increase meant there had been a 64 per cent increase in code funding since 2015/16 and 39 per cent since 2018/19, he said.
Advertisement
Eriksson saId that, in line with a new funding model to be trialled for the next two years, $2.530 million of the increase would be provided to the codes directly.
There would be an additional $1.382 million for thoroughbreds, $664,000 for harness and $485,000 for greyhounds, he said.
The balance of the increase - $316,000 - would be shared between the three codes on initiatives to grow racing revenue.
Tasracing chief executive Paul Eriksson has resigned after more than three years in the role.
Eriksson said that the past two years during COVID, given the lockdowns and other restrictions, had been "personally challenging" and he was returning to Sydney to spend time with his family before looking for a new job.
Tasracing chairman Gene Phair said Eriksson had made a significant contribution to the industry in a number of areas.
Advertisement
These included the delivery of a five-year strategic plan, welfare improvements for greyhounds, the negotiation of an 80 per cent return to the industry from point of consumption tax (worth $6.5 million a year) and code funding growth of nearly 40 per cent.
He had guided Tasracing to a strong financial position allowing continued growth in code funding and the delivery of a five-year $55 million infrastructure plan.
Eriksson will finish up on Friday and be replaced on an interim basis by chief operating officer Andrew Jenkins.
A search for a permanent replacement will begin immediately.
State mile record-holder Sunny Sanz returns to a sprint trip in the $12,000 Golden Mile at Mowbray on Sunday night.
The Kent Rattray-trained six-year-old has had eight starts over the sprint distances of 1609m in Hobart and 1680m at Mowbray for five wins and two placings.
Advertisement
He went 1:54.1 for the flying mile in Hobart three starts ago, eclipsing the previous record of 1:54.3 set by Call Me Hector almost three years ago.
The Golden Mile is open to all classes and has attracted a capacity field of 12 horses.
Sunny Sanz's rivals will include two 120-raters, The Shallows and Call Me Hector, along with Be Major Threat and Similan Beach who both have ratings in the 90s.
Bookmakers are showing plenty of respect for Tasmania's two runners at Caulfield on Saturday.
Algernon is $5.50 second favourite for the $75,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap over 1100m.
And, in a wide open market, Take The Sit is at $11 (after opening at $9.50) for the $130,000 Benchmark 100 Handicap over 1400m.
Advertisement
Both horses will be ridden by top Victorian apprentices and have the benefit of their claims.
Seven Mile Beach trainer Imogen Miller has booked Matthew Cartwright for Algernon to reduce his weight from 59.5kg to 58kg.
Longford trainers Bill and Monica Ryan have booked 2kg-claimer Josh Richards for Take The Sit who will now carry a featherweight 51kg.
Algernon, a first-up specialist unbeaten in four runs while fresh, has drawn perfectly in barrier 4.
Take The Sit didn't fare so well, drawing barrier 16, but will come in four places if the emergencies don't get a start.
The group 3-winning mare, who scored impressively when resuming at Mowbray 11 days ago, has an imposing second-up record with three wins and a second from five attempts.
Advertisement
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.