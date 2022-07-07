Northern Tasmanian man jailed for persistent child abuse

A Northern Tasmanian man found guilty of the persistent sexual abuse of a child was sentenced to five years' jail by a Supreme Court Judge on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old man, who cannot be named under the Evidence Act because it would identify the female victim, was found guilty by a jury after a trial. He had no prior offences.
Advertisement
Justice Gregory Geason said that under the relatively new charge the jury needed to be convinced of at least three episodes of sexual abuse.
"This was a case of your word against hers and the jury accepted her word," he said.
"There were four allegations of sexual abuse by the complainant and jury accepted that and I so find."
Justice Geason said in the first instance the man took the girl's hand and placed it on his erect penis.
A second count and third involved him touching her vagina and breasts below her clothing.
"In the worst case you penetrated her vagina with your finger which is effectively digital rape," Justice Geason said.
He said that the offending occurred over a relatively long period and indicated his continuing sexual interest in her.
"It is not possible to conclude that it was an opportunistic crime, but was an underlying sexual deviance," Justice Geason said.
He said a victim impact statement showed that the offending had caused a significant and damaging impact on the complainant.
Justice Geason imposed a 10-year reporting period under the Community Protection Offender Reporting Act.
He said the man had a difficult upbringing in which he was subject to violence at the hands of his mother causing post-traumatic stress disorder.
"You were also a victim of crime in State care when 12 or 13 years old at the hands of a person 19 or 20 years old," Justice Geason said.
The court had heard of two other cases from people who suffered unwanted sexual interest from the man.
He said that could not be taken into account in sentencing.
Advertisement
"There needs to be a sentence to vindicate the victim and deter others," he said.
READ MORE: Flynn stock surges 80% after gold strike
It is only through harsh penalties that the courts can protect the vulnerable."
He said the man had shown no remorse and remained in a state of denial.
His plea of not guilty required the victim to give evidence.
Justice Geason said the man would be eligible for parole after half the sentence.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.