Tasmanian Government to spend $3.45 million on Glen Dhu Pool

Caitlin Jarvis
July 8 2022 - 1:00am
NEW LOOK: The Glen Dhu Pool, which was at risk of closure due to ageing faciltiies, will receive a $3.45 million upgrade designed by XSquared architects and funded by the state government. Picture: file

Glen Dhu Pool will be redeveloped into an indoor facility under a two-stage plan to redevelop the site, ensuring its future following uncertainty over its ageing infrastructure.

