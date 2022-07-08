Glen Dhu Pool will be redeveloped into an indoor facility under a two-stage plan to redevelop the site, ensuring its future following uncertainty over its ageing infrastructure.
An election commitment, the Tasmanian Government recently announced it had engaged XSquared, an architect firm in Hobart, to design the plans for the pool.
Advertisement
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said the government remained committed to investing in important facilities such as the Glen Dhu Pool.
"The Glen Dhu pool has been an important local facility where generations of kids have learned how to swim, and over the years has hosted of range of programs for the community," Mr Jaensch said.
Concerns over the future of the pool surfaced last year, after Legislative Council Windermere candidate Geoff Lyons revealed it had been closed by the Education Department following problems with its infrastructure.
At the time Mr Lyons criticised the state government for not "having the wit" to fix the centre. However, during the election campaign former Premier Peter Gutwein, announced a re-elected Liberal Government would redevelop the centre.
The government committed an initial $1.5 million for the project, however in the 2021-22 state budget, there was another $1.95 million, taking the total to $3.45 million.
Redevelopment of the pool will occur in two stages, with the first stage replacing the thermal system and the second stage to enclose the pool.
The learn-to-swim centre will then be used all year round. While it was open, the pool was only used in terms one and four of the school year, when the weather was warmer.
However, it has been closed indefinitely since 2021 due to the infrastructure.
Mr Jaensch said the project would benefit Launceston and the region in two ways.
"Our government's continued investment in education infrastructure not only provides vital improvements to student learning environments, it also grows the Tasmanian economy through additional jobs during planning and construction," he said.
"We are committed to developing projects that ensure schools across the state have high-quality facilities to support improved learning and increased student engagement."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.