Prison for carbon copy stabbing

A 54-year-old woman who wounded her husband of 28 years with a knife has been jailed for 20 months.
Katrina Gail Chick, formerly of Punchbowl, pleaded guilty to wounding her husband Phillip Chick on April 21, 2022.
The court heard that it was the second time that Chick had inflicted a wound on Mr Chick.
Justice Robert Pearce suspended 10 months of the sentence for three years saying she was no real threat to anyone other than her husband.
Chick went to the Newstead Hotel and consumed alcohol and amphetamines before going home about 11.30pm.
Her husband checked on her asking if she was OK and concluded that she seemed happy.
Chick asked if there was any beer and was told no.
She retrieved a carving knife from the kitchen and stood in the doorway with her hand behind her back.
He felt threatened and got out of bed and attempted to disarm her. He suffered two cuts to the upper arm which each required four stitches in each. A wound to the forearm did not require stitches.
The couple's 30-year-old son disarmed Chick who then called triple zero herself saying there had been a stabbing.
She told police she wanted to let her anger out and had been thinking of stabbing her husband for a while.
Justice Pearce said Chick had lived a very difficult life.
He said a psychiatrist's report in 2018 found that she had a borderline personality disorder exacerbated by alcohol abuse.
Chick committed a very similar offence in 2018 when she stabbed Mr Chick in the buttock with a knife she had secreted for that purpose.
In February 2019, she received a 12-month jail term with six months suspended.
"That attack was unprovoked and occurred as her partner was walking away wounding him with a knife," prosecutor Emily Judd told an earlier hearing.
In October 2019, she received a four-month sentence for possessing a replica handgun and had the suspended sentence activated.
"There is a real need for personal deterrence," Justice Pearce said.
"There is no proper alternative to a term of actual imprisonment. As an incentive to avoid further offending and to assist in your return to the community I will again suspend part of the sentence on condition that you submit to supervision."
She must be supervised under a community correction order upon release.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken told a plea hearing Chick had lost her long-term accommodation as a result of the incident and planned to relocate to Hobart to live with her father-in-law.
She said Chick was a long-time volunteer with a charity organisation.
The court heard that she was a ward of the state from a very young age and had received compensation under a redress scheme.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
