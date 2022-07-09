Holiday jaunt turns out a flight of fancy

Of course, it was always going to happen.
Nearly three years mothballed, the aviation sector is stuggling with basic efficiencies as it dusts off its fleet and brings staff back online.
Result: Demand is outstripping resources.
Combined with its historic customer care less, Popstar is back. Savings. Savings. Savings.
Were you among those waiting to fly north with Popstar on June 20?
Even more fear inducing, were you meant to be making a flight connection?
We arrived at Launceston Airport at 8am, ready for our 9.45am flight to visit our son in Cairns, via Sydney.
Luggage was checked, including son's oversized golf clubs - we had the 7kg each and the clubs cost $239.
We ordered a piccolo and lemon slice.
We were excited to check out the geckos and (Les the Lazy) crocodiles of Harry's boyhood, now part of his grown up Cairns/journalist life.
I got a text at 8.16am. There was a flight "delay".
I went to the Popstar counter: "That's a mistake. You've got a boarding pass. Ignore the message.''
Within minutes, a loudspeaker announced that our plane was apparently broken.
Miraculously, (irony intended) it limped into Launceston, disgorged its passengers, then "broke".
"We apologise for the delay - we are trying to find an engineer ... from Hobart or Melbourne."
Gone, travel-wise reader, was the two-hour window before our connecting flight from Sydney to Cairns.
At midday, another announcement. Engineer was delayed 'till 3pm. "Apologies - we have issued refreshment vouchers''.
Hungry reader, after 20 minutes, they ran out of vouchers.
A coastal traveller, headed to Townsville from Four Mile Creek, debated calling her husband for the four-hour return trip to Launceston.
An hour later she came back to say the air crew had done an Elvis, and left the
building. She bought a new flight with Purgin.
Dear dodo, there was no engineer.
We went to the Service Desk, where we hatched a cunning plan to find seats on a flight to Brisbane and connect to Cairns, arriving in Cairns at 12.05am.
At this point dear irate reader, if I was Mick Malloy, I would have been trashed and rude. But as many of you are aware, I'm not Mick Malloy; I'm more Kathy Lette; mouthy.
A sweet, bookish woman from Ulverstone was flying to Canada. Like our Four Mile Creek friend, she left Ulverstone at 5am.
When it became clear she'd miss her connection, the Popstar service team told her to call Air Canada ... Hop on a goose?
Next, we learned there were no seats on the Brisbane flight and no connections to Cairns ... FOR 3 DAYS. How?
But we had boarding passes?
Sure enough - all "sold out" - or "cancelled" by Alan Joyce? Note conspiracy
theory "quote'' marks here.
Booking.com and Rydges Cairns refunded 100 per cent of our non-refundable
seven days accommodation.
Jetstar refunded our $1100 worth of flights - of course they did, that's the law. And airport parking only cost us $11, not $80.
Instead of prawn sandwiches and a snappy riesling at Port Douglas with our son, we had toasted ham, cheese and tomato sandwiches with our vouchers.
I read of similar chaos across Britain last week and of course more if the same during this week's school holiday rush.
The kind part of me would like to think the aviation sector is having problems re-adjusting to post COVID capacity.
I remember interviewing then Qantas Tasmania manager - say 2008. He took
great joy in advising that Qantas hated flying into Tasmania. Didn't make any money, he said.
Along came bright and shiny Alan ("money makes the world go around, that clinking clunking sound") Joyce.
As you would be aware, I've stopped using the f... word and replaced it with Basslink.
My friend, Bridget, texted her cancelled holiday condolences and said "looks
like you been Basslinked''.
