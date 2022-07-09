Carrots - the great transformers

The carrot has a somewhat vague history but we do know that wild carrot seeds have been found in archaeological sites dating back over 5000 years in gardens where they were mainly used as medicinal plants.
Over time, selective breeding has seen the carrot transform from the small, tough, bitter, spindly white or purple-coloured root to the fleshy, sweet, edible vegetable we enjoy today.
Carrots are one of those great standby vegetables where their wholesome flavour combines so well with hearty casseroles and soups which are favourite comfort dishes during the colder months.
Even the older, more mature carrots that may have been overlooked in the garden can have the outer part, not the hard inner core, grated and added to soups or made into delicious carrot fritters.
This vegetable is so easy to grow and with the vast number of varieties to choose from can be grown at most times of the year.
Another feature is the high yield produced for the minimum amount of space. The best months to sow carrot seed in the warmer districts are generally July through to March and in the colder areas August to February.
Carrots flourish in crumbly, soft, well drained, deep soil which ideally has been turned and dug over during the autumn prior to sowing seed.
A few days before sowing the seed, break up any lumps of soil to a depth of about 25-30cms then rake out the topsoil until it is fine and crumbly.
Apply a complete fertiliser at the rate of about 60gms per square metre if necessary.
Carrots need full sun for maximum growth so avoid shaded areas. Ideally select a garden bed that has grown a previous crop such as brassicas which has had plenty of organic material dug into it.
In this case don't add any more compost or manure as this may cause root deformities or splitting.
The seeds are very small and can be difficult to handle and are sown about 5cms deep then covered with a seed raising mix.
Gently tap the soil with the back of a spade to ensure that there is good contact between the seed and soil.
Seedlings should appear in about 10 to 20 days after sowing so keep the soil moist until they do.
When the seedlings reach 5cms in height thin them out to around 2-3cm apart.
When those left reach 15cms high thin out again to 5cms apart. The seedlings are then large enough to be eaten. Keep the soil between the rows free of weeds.
Make further sowings at four to six week intervals during the season for a continuous supply.
Carrots can also be grown in pots of good quality potting mix, just make sure the pot is deep enough and there is enough space between seeds.
The fertiliser applied prior to seed sowing should be enough to grow good quality carrots but a liquid fertiliser every two to three weeks will produce faster growth.
Do not overfeed especially with fertilisers that contain a high level of nitrogen.
Nothing beats the crunch and flavour of home grown vegetables!
July 19: Australian Plant Society meeting at Max Fry Hall, Gorge Road, Trevallyn, Launceston, 7.30pm. Visitors always welcome.
July 20: Launceston Horticultural Society meeting, Windmill Hill Hall, High Street, 7.30 pm. Entomologist, Dr Peter McQuillan, will give a visual presentation on pollination of native plants and the importance of how native plants provide food for our native birds and wildlife. General public are most welcome to attend this very interesting and informative presentation.
Daily: Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden, Romaine, Burnie from 9am to 4pm. Tea room open 9.30am to 4pm.
Here are some helpful tips to make the most of your garden.
PLANT NOW TO REAP THE BENEFITS
Plant a few spinach seedlings every couple of weeks and you will be picking these healthy greens right through till summer.
Harvest by picking the outer leaves of the clump first.
Sow seeds of cress to give sandwiches that little extra tang. Plant garlic bulbs and onion seedlings.
Herbs can have some blood and bonemeal sprinkled around them.
DON'T FORGET THE FRUITS
Prune blackcurrants, brambles and gooseberries.
Certified strawberry runners can be planted.
Prune female kiwifruit by shortening back the fruiting laterals which branch out from the main arms, to about three buds.
Lift clumping plants such as daylilies, break up and replant into soil that has been enriched with compost.
Plant out or transplant deciduous plants.
Daffodils and narcissus ooze a thick sap from the end of the stems when cut for the vase.
Wipe it off before placing the stems in shallow water, as the thick stems can become waterlogged when arranged in deep water, shrivel up and the petals turn papery.
When preparing poppies for the vase singe the stems over a candle flame to prolong their life.
MIND YOUR INDOOR PLANTS
Turn your houseplants regularly to ensure that all parts get equal exposure to light so they grow into a round, bushy shape.
Don't leave houseplants between window glass and curtains during winter nights.
CLAY OR LOAM?
To determine the texture of soil rub some between moistened fingers.
A sandy soil feels rough, a clay soil feels greasy and a loam soil is somewhere in between.
Clay soil can be improved by double digging and adding plenty of organic compost.
GET PRUNING
Formative pruning of young trees is so important in that it can prevent many problems as the tree ages.
One such problem occurs when young trees develop two central leaders which makes them prone to splitting in heavy winds or rain. Ensure that one is removed to avoid this.
It's far easier to prune and train unruly branches with a pruning saw or loppers when the tree is small then to leave it until it becomes a big job that may need expensive professional attention.
Anemone hupehensis 'Little Princess' is a charming little easy care, low maintenance, plant with delicate pale pink, cup-shaped flowers with a striking yellow centre that blooms from late summer through to autumn.
This free flowering, dwarf form makes a lovely addition to courtyard and cottage gardens and is in its glee when mass planted in low light areas beneath trees.
