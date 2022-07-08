The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Behind the Lens: Brett Jarvis recalls his time covering and photographing fires across Tasmania

By Brett Javis
July 8 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I remember waking in the middle of the night as a young boy hearing the local fire siren call volunteer firefighters to arms; peering out the window to see huge flames towering above houses, wondering whose house the fire had claimed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.