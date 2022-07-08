I remember waking in the middle of the night as a young boy hearing the local fire siren call volunteer firefighters to arms; peering out the window to see huge flames towering above houses, wondering whose house the fire had claimed.
Arriving at school the next day, I found out one of my friends had lost everything.
They left town days later, never to be seen again. It was heart-breaking to witness and experience.
In the summer of '81, I remember all too well the dry and hot lead-up to a bushfire that ravished our little town of Zeehan.
We were required to evacuate, leaving everything we knew and loved behind at a moment's notice.
As the town burned around us, I remember Dad telling us to pack up our things and "Go, go, go", rushing to my room grabbing some clothes.
Mum's priority was to save the photo albums, as well as a few other valuables. as we hurried to pack the car.
Devonport fire brigade leading firefighter Damien Hopkins with a compressed air foam systems truck at a forest fire near Duncan Colliery, 2020. Picture: Phillip Biggs
We were instructed to make our way to the airport.
The smoke got thicker. It was like we were being chased by the dancing flames.
I recall the extreme heat from 200 metres away, the fierce crackling sound of flames engulfing the gorse and tea tree scrub, trees falling where I was playing only days, if not hours, earlier, animals scurrying away as fast as they could.
Sparks and embers whizzed past my face to start new spots of flames.
The sun became a deep blood red in colour from all the smoke. King Hill was engulfed in less than two minutes.
We were evacuated to Renison Bell only to be turned back to go to Queenstown.
The fire was cornering us from every angle.
There were so many fire trucks with flashing lights and sirens sounding, it was all too surreal to believe. These are all images I will never forget.
Fortunately our house was one of few that remained, but some of my friends were not so lucky.
When I became a TV cameraman, taking pictures and covering many stories across Tasmania, I never thought I would be reliving events of my youth, or how it played on my mind each time I attended house, bush and car fires.
Fingal volunteers Sophie Loane, James Burbury, Bradley McGill, with brigade chief Richard Gee, at the Fingal fire station, January 2020 Picture: Phillip Biggs
I could recall every single one of those memories - where it was, the people, the smell, the flames, the heat, the sounds of the trucks, sirens, and losses to all who were impacted. I felt loss in many ways, and its burning, painful memory.
One way I found it easier to cope was to concentrate on the volunteers and firefighters who do a fantastic job right across our community supporting each under extreme circumstances - focusing on the way they battle the fire to eventually putting it out, showing images of them doing what they have to battle with, telling their story and what it means to do what they do under the circumstances.
I did this by getting close to the action, like them, showing their faces fully masked up, weighed down in all their safety gear, feeling the heat.
I enjoyed showing people the raw emotion in these images. Hands holding on to the hoses, not letting go, adding water to the large leaping flames, embers rising up.
My reward was the next day when the crews called our office asking for the footage for safety training, then thanking me personally for attending the scene and the images of the members of the fire crews fighting the fires.
I was reminded of all this again recently with a work colleague.
He was going home for lunch to check the fire, to find someone in the family had moved the clothes horse a bit too close.
WIN camerman Brett Jarvis at a house fire in Holbrook Street, Invermay, 2005 Picture: Neil Richardson
That was a lucky trip home because if he didn't, he would no longer have a place to call home, he would have lost everything.
I remember attending a large fire at Kings Meadows where the crews battled for hours.
They were making sure two certain mixtures didn't combine, otherwise the building would have exploded.
At another fire, the volunteers worked to keep large gas cylinders cool enough to not explode, while their teammates extinguished the fire safely.
I have seen these fireman and women break down, to then have to face a great wall of media attempting to get their message out for people to be aware of the dangers.
It's only when the cameras have been turned off they have a private moment, coming to the reality of it all, breathing deeply as reality hit, then again to compose and regroup ready for the next interview
I have seen a lot over my time behind the lens and would like to thank all the hard-working volunteers of the Tasmania Fire Service who give up their time freely to make our communities a safer place to live.
And for allowing me the luxury to fly in airplanes and helicopters to get aerial vision, riding in the back of the fire trucks, talking to you all and being on the front line to experience what you do and tell your story.
Thank you.
Brett Jarvis, former Tasmanian TV cameraman & Launceston photographer
