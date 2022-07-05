Message to readers: press breakdown halts Examiner

The print edition of The Examiner is not available today because of a breakdown at ACM's Rocherlea Print Centre.
The breakdown occurred at 12:30am and affected a key piece of equipment, which could not be repaired.
Advertisement
ACM, the publisher of The Examiner, apologises for the inconvenience.
The digital edition of today's Examiner is available here. All readers can access it for free.
ACM editorial director Rod Quinn said the breakdown was a situation beyond anyone's control.
"It is extremely unusual for us to miss printing a newspaper," he said. "Our crew made every effort get the press running but unfortunately it could not be fixed.
"We know how much our readers and advertisers rely on The Examiner and we are sorry that it is not available for delivery this morning.
"Our team will be doing everything they can today to bring our press back on line or to make alternative printing arrangements."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.