A Coastal council has put pressure on Local Government Minister Nic Street to remove a controversial councillor from his role.
Mr Street confirmed he met with Waratah-Wynyard Council mayor Robby Walsh and general manager Shane Crawford to discuss Darren Fairbrother's future.
It is also understood the council representatives called on Mr Street to sack Cr Fairbrother following his decision to remain on council but when asked whether he would or not, Mr Street declined to comment.
Instead, Mr Street reiterated to the council "that Cr Fairbrother's behaviour does not meet community standards".
Last month's council meeting was a heated affair, with Cr Fairbrother facing a barrage of criticism and questions from disgruntled members of the community and his elected colleagues.
Having earlier cited an interest, Cr Fairbrother left the room when motions relating to his future were moved by councillors Kevin Hyland and Mary Duniam, and he failed to return for the remainder of the agenda.
Speaking following a Local Government Association of Tasmania elected members' professional development day held recently, the association's president Christina Holmdahl said plenty of discussion during the day focussed on the issue.
"There was a high level of concern by the sector and one of the issues discussed in length is that anyone nominating to be a councillor should have a police check and a working with vulnerable people card," she said.
"Because of the high level of concern in the sector, we, as a sector, expect it to be addressed so it doesn't happen again."
Mr Street said a number of code of complaints against Cr Fairbrother have been referred to the code of conduct panel to investigate.
"The code of conduct panel has 90 days from the date of initial assessment to consider the issue and make a determination."
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
