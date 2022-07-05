A Braddon Liberal MP is reminding women who fall unexpectedly pregnant that while abortion is legal in Tasmania, "there are other options for women and families".
The comments made on the state Liberal member's Facebook page follow changes to abortion laws in the United States which allow its states to ban and criminalise abortions.
The divisive US situation has led to pro-choice protesting in Australia, while some commentators believe the changes may help anti-choice views gain traction.
Felix Ellis wrote that recent discussion about the laws had been distressing.
"While abortion is legal in Tasmania, there are other options for women and families," he wrote.
"Support is available, whether you need counselling, financial assistance, social services or information about adoption families
"It takes a village to raise a child and there are people who can support you on the journey. You are not alone."
Women's Health Tasmania chief executive Jo Flanagan said any politicisation of abortion was unhelpful.
"It is worrying that the US far right are funding lobbyists in Australia to try and make it a political issue here," Ms Flanagan said.
"It doesn't help anybody or anyone to politicise this issue. This is a necessary health service that will always be required."
She said Australian women should be assured that safe and legal access to abortion would remain.
University of Tasmania gender issues lecturer Louise Richardson-Self said changes to US law may provide a platform for anti-abortion views but stressed that Australian governance is different to the US.
"Governmental and judicial power function differently here, but different systems do not mean that power cannot be wielded in ways that disadvantage certain sorts of people," Dr Richardson-Self said.
"Overturning Roe v Wade may encourage anti-abortion lobbyists to take up more public space by airing their views," she said.
"This might shift social values. This might lead to different election results. This might lead to legislative changes. It is all connected, but the facts of America's climate are not necessarily Australia's fate."
Mr Ellis said Premier Jeremy Rockliff has stated the US situation "has no bearing on Tasmania and that women in Tasmania can legally access abortions".
"Government also provides funding to organisations to ensure the community can access [services]."
