Liberal MP Felix Ellis says abortion is legal in Tasmania but 'other options' exist

By Isabel Bird
July 5 2022 - 6:00pm
Debate: Changes to US abortion laws are causing concerns in Australia that discussion around the legality of abortions will ensue, but women advocates assure women that safe and legal access to abortions will remain.

A Braddon Liberal MP is reminding women who fall unexpectedly pregnant that while abortion is legal in Tasmania, "there are other options for women and families".

Isabel Bird

