Gallery: Evandale, Old Launcestonians battle in foggy conditions

Evandale and Old Launcestonians played in unusual conditions on Saturday in NTFA division one.
While it was sunny and clear at Rocherlea, players had to navigate a heavy fog at Morven Park.
OLs were consistent, booting six goals each in three of the four quarters to prevail 22.11 (143) to 4.2 (26).
Matt Spohn was immense with a four-goal outing. He had great help from Richard Howe, Tyson Digney, Campbell Fraser, Alex Downie and Luke Wheldon.
Jeremy Jackson led the goal-kicking with five, Field Reeves bagged three and Joe Cullen, Tyler Claxton and Scott Churchill registered two each.
The Eagles' goal-kickers were Caleb Bushing, James Conroy, Andrew Freeman and Callum Peck.
In round 14, Old Launcestonians meet UTAS at Invermay Park, Evandale host Lilydale and Old Scotch battle Meander Valley at NTCA Ground. Perth have a bye.
The Examiner's photographer Phillip Biggs captured these snaps.
