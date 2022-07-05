Health Department secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks has apologised to victim-survivors of child sexual abuse in Tasmania's health service.
She also individually addressed witness accounts from the Commission of Inquiry, including health service staff and whistleblowers, and made a commitment to long-term and large-scale change.
Advertisement
Ms Morgan-Wicks was due to give evidence on Friday, but this was adjourned to August following a medical incident involving former Launceston General Hospital chief executive officer Stephen Ayre.
She appeared on Tuesday in order to provide a series of statements and reflections at the conclusion of hearings into the health service's response. She will instead be questioned forensically during the August hearings.
Ms Morgan-Wicks had attended each hearing since the fourth day after becoming particularly concerned at the evidence that was being disclosed. She also spoke to witnesses and victims.
"I am personally horrified by the lack of empathy, humanity, and often a lack of trauma-informed approach by my department and the Tasmanian Health Service to such devastating accounts of abuse from the victim-survivors who have shown immense courage to come forward," she said.
In addition to immense criticism for the way in which it failed to act on James Geoffrey Griffin for 18 years, concern was also raised about the way in the THS responded after his death in 2019.
No investigation was carried out.
Ms Morgan-Wicks said she felt deep regret for those who were wronged.
More on the James Geoffrey Griffin hearings:
"I am personally so very sorry to hear these accounts, for the failure by the LGH and department to properly respond at the time, and for our inability to detect indicators of abuse by reason of human error, a lack of training, a lack of leadership or accountability, a reported lack of knowledge or awareness of even the most basic signs of grooming behaviour, made worse by unconnected or siloed systems, despite the red flags or signs," she said.
"I apologise for the failures of the Department of Health, in particular by the Launceston General Hospital and Tasmanian Health Service, and commit to making large-scale change to ensure any complaint of child sexual abuse or other such serious misconduct by an employee, volunteer or contractor is independently reviewed and acted upon in a trauma-informed and proper investigatory manner, and all prior complaints, substantiated or unsubstantiated, are reviewed each time a new complaint is received."
On Sunday, Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced a review into child safety and governance at the LGH.
The Commission of Inquiry's focus will move into justice responses - including Tasmania Police - to allegations of child abuse.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.