It has taken hours of work, sleepless night and balancing school, sport and work, but this team of Riverside High School year 9 and 10 students have pulled together a huge feat - making it to the Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals 2022.
In an effort combining engineering and enterprising, the team of five designed a miniature Formula 1 race car that functions through a gas canister.
The Formula 1 models, measuring less than 20cm, fly through the track in just a few short seconds.
The competition will be held on July 17 in the UK with 53 teams competing, but due to COVID the Riverside High School team cannot attend in person and needed to send over their precious model.
Project manager Keila Burnie said while the school had participated in the competition, this was the first time they had made it to the world finals.
"It's the largest school STEM-based competition for students out there," she said.
"Essentially what we do as a team going to worlds, we design, test and manufacture a miniature Formula 1 car, but there's also a major focus on branding and business developing and acquiring sponsors that can support our competition."
There was a year's worth of preparation for this competition, and team members Isha Dave, Poppy Walker, Keila Burnie, Tara Stewart, and Charlotte Mattern have all been a part of the school's team since they were in year 7.
Ms Burnie said there were a lot of lunchtime meetings and deadlines.
"Each of our team members had their own roles, which are designer and research engineer and then business and public relations manager and from there we kind of move into our tasks based on our roles," she said.
Ms Burnie said it's was highly competitive, there are 53 teams in the world finals from 25 different countries.
"We're so grateful that we're able to be here and be supported by our community, our school and our teachers and we're excited to see how we go," she said.
There are scholarships for the winning team but Ms Burnie said it was mostly around the skills the team picked up along the way.
"We also connected with other teams and business professionals," she said.
