The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Michael Adam Thompson was jailed for 25 years in 2000 for killing Paul Colin Jarman

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 5 2022 - 7:23am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leigh James Butwell (left) and Michael Adam Thompson in 2000

A 41-year-old man sentenced to a 25-year jail sentence for the murder of a man whose girlfriend he lusted after has been granted parole for the third time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.