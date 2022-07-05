The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston's Tyler Blizzard and Casey Lockett suffer mixed fortunes

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
July 5 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Blizzard celebrates victory with his team, including Twigs Millwood (second from right). Picture: Facebook

A pair of Launceston fighters suffered contrasting results as they plied their trade on the mainland.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.