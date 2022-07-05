Check out this weekend's sports action caught on camera by our photographers.
Featured games and events:
Advertisement
In other sports-related news:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.