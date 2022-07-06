It's time to stop tolerating city vandalism, harsh penalties must be dished out

OUR country is going to hell on so many fronts it's frightening.
This is but one: Why do some spineless politicians, police officers and the public tolerate law-breaking, brainless radicals who are defacing/vandalising historical buildings and road signs across cosmopolitan Launceston?
Our city history is one of our greatest assets, a major tourist drawcard that brings in much-needed revenue.
It should be clear, if you break the law by participating in tagging private property and engaging in anti-establishment protests that include the destruction of statues depicting our history, or tagging public or private properties, you should be arrested - period.
Tolerance of this behaviour only adds fuel to the fire and promotes escalation.
Jail terms and huge fines for the reparation of damaged property should be mandatory. Perhaps this type of policy would act as a deterrent for this abhorrent behaviour that is proliferating across our city.
IF we are to have a team in the AFL, it has to be centred in the North of Tasmania.
Logically, as shown by the lack of support, football in Hobart will not survive.
Instead of spending money on a new facility, this could be better used for health, education, the homeless and unemployed, when we have stadiums to house events already. Upgrading them to suit the needs of a team in the AFL would be more economic.
Parking for Bellerive could be created by buying houses in the area, again a much cheaper solution.
The reasons given for the lack of support is North Melbourne, but when St Kilda played Fremantle only 3082 patrons attended.
If we think that there will be an equal split of games between the North and South, it will be like cricket, the last game of any note in the North was back in 2009.
I hasten to mention the Premier said an entertainment centre was needed. I thought that's what the Derwent Entertainment Centre was built for.
NICHOLAS Stuart's comments (The Examiner, June 27) concerning the PM's slashing of staff levels for independent politicians raises pertinent points around Albanese's misguided perception of how Labor achieved office.
Labor's overall result dropped from the last election. The only way it achieved the win was a larger loss by the Liberals and an increase in favour of the Greens, teals and independents.
The election saw the public finally acknowledge the failure of the two major party systems and the need for more "independent" voices to address people's issues and not just those of party ideology. PM Albanese must not dismiss this fact, otherwise he will follow in the footsteps of his predecessors Rudd and Gillard.
Slashing of staff funding for independent politicians and taking them for granted is a good move in that direction.
THE Examiner's recent leading articles have registered valid concerns for the future of Launceston and its environs.
Deputy mayor Danny Gibson and Cr Alan Harris are to be commended for their input and are correct in having a vibrant CBD resulting in a city for the future.
The Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery is a regional and educational facility and requires greater government support. The Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery receives substantial government funding.
Regarding the Tamar Estuary, the appointment of Nick Duigan as Parliamentary Secretary for the Tamar is welcomed, but he will need all the expertise he can obtain. I would refer him to previous flood mitigation chairman Alan Birchmore and his June 22 letter.
Former MLC Ivan Dean was cognisant of the flooding of Inveresk and its light businesses and Mr Birchmore gave warnings to the Public Accounts Committee
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's mentor, the late Tom Uren, gave the first non-repayable grant for the estuary in 1972 following a meeting at the town hall with then-mayor Harry Fisher.
Mr Birchmore would be an ideal person in a delegation to Canberra to meet the PM.
FAMILY makes you Aboriginal.
Connection to country and culture makes you Aboriginal. Being able to show your connections on a family tree makes you Aboriginal. I am, I can.
