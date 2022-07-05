In 2014, Darren Papworth was determined to save the Launceston City Band - just one of his many contributions to music and the community.
Mr Papworth received the 2022 City of Launceston Community Recognition Citizen award for his 30- years of contribution to musical bands in Launceston, as well as mentoring musical students and organisations.
Mr Papworth said music to humans "is our soul".
"Everybody I speak to, even the ones that say I can't sing, I can't play an instrument, but I can guarantee you when I say their favourite song comes on the radio, they'll sing along to it, and don't care if it's in tune or not," he said.
"It is the last thing that leaves, you may not be able to remember what you had for breakfast that morning, but when I've gone to play at old folks' homes, playing music for them that they know the words to all the way, that is absolutely incredible."
One of Mr Papworth's students was Colin Kittel, who said Mr Papworth's patience made him stand out as a music teacher.
"A lot of us are not skilled musicians and we mess up a lot. But he's very, very patient and he's dedicated," Mr Kittel said.
Mr Kittel is 80 but recently took up the tuba.
"I've been sort of playing music more seriously for about the last 10 years but occasionally before that, music keeps me young," he said.
Mr Kittel said Mr Papworth was always there at rehearsals.
"He puts in a lot of hours over and above normal rehearsals to help people like me. That whole package is just makes it an exceptionally wonderful experience," he said.
"You can take a lot of learnings out of the patience that he has."
Mr Papworth said he felt it was a "surreal experience" receiving his award.
"I'm just a guy doing a thing and apparently a lot of people think that's pretty important," he said.
Mr Papworth first joined the band there were just six or so players, but he persevered in keeping the band going.
"In four years' time, this band is going to be 150 years old," he said.
"There's only a handful of bands across the country that can say this. And I said I wasn't going to let that fall short.
"We cannot go quietly into that good night."
His community efforts come from a love of being around people, which helps recruit new musos for the band as well.
"It's not just our band playing music for the enjoyment of the public," Mr Papworth said.
"It's collaborating with members of other parts of the community."
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
