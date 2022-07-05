Launceston's Vox Harmony choir will collaborate with nationally acclaimed The Australian Voices choir for a performance at St John's Church next week.
The two groups will fill St John's Church on Tuesday, July 12 with contemporary Australian compositions from the country's choral canon for the 2022 Festival of Voices.
It's a significant event for the Northern Tasmanian community choir, who have been involved with the festival since its inception, but have not yet had the chance to sing with TAV in the north of the state.
Vox Harmony director Denise Sam said the collaboration began as a workshop that quickly snowballed into a joint performance at the suggestion of TAV musical director John Rotar.
"For the members of our group, it's a buzz for them to have this opportunity," Ms Sam said.
"It makes them feel proud that they're good enough to work with these people and to be able to blend that sound into something that will be quite amazing, I believe."
The community choir grew out of Ms Sam's work in adult education 12 years ago, but the director said the hard work and diligence of the group had elevated it beyond its humble beginnings.
However, with an all a cappella set list, the group is being challenged to step up to new technical and performance demands.
Vox Harmony choir member Anne Lee said the songs they were learning for the performance were technically challenging, and required the group to sing in languages other than English.
"It lifts us up to better things," Ms Lee said.
"And it's exciting to be a part of a choir where we're all singing with a group that's professionally better than us".
Since its inception in 1993 TAV choir have been recognised internationally for their unique and critically acclaimed contemporary Australian approach to choral music.
Ms Sam said the Festival of Voices provided a rare opportunity for community groups from across the state and country to join with world-renowned singers for one of the state's premier winter events.
"It's just about the joy that singing brings to you and the community that you build when you're involved in an event like this. The opportunity to hear TAV choir in Launceston is not something that happens every day."
