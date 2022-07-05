The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Local choir group Vox Harmony will join The Australian Voices for a performance in Launceston next week

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
July 5 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SINGING THEIR PRAISES: VOX Harmony choir members with director Denise Sam will join The Australian Voices choir at St John's Church, Launceston next week for the Festival of Voices. Picture: Rod Thompson.

Launceston's Vox Harmony choir will collaborate with nationally acclaimed The Australian Voices choir for a performance at St John's Church next week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.