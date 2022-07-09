Exploring how we can maximise growth of NTFA women's game

Football's growth is coming from the women's game and the Northern Tasmanian Football Association's two competitions are in impressive shape.
It's exciting to think how we can capitalise on making them the best possible product for players and spectators.
Arriving from Warrnambool at the start of the year, I was blown away by the state of the women's game here.
The NTFAW had just gained its inaugural principal partner and there was excitement ahead of the transition to divisional footy.
It's the first year of promotion and regulation with six teams in each division.
Although I'd come from a smaller population, I thought having 12 teams with a competition that ran concurrently with the men's divisions was awesome.
I was used to a much shorter women's season.
Since arriving, it's been great to see and hear about the standard of games.
The NTFA's under-20 and women's representative performances at UTAS Stadium were great spectacles.
And having six NTFAW girls nominated for the AFLW draft in June was another feather in the cap.
NTFAW representative coach Dean Smith has provided insight into how the women's game could be taken to the next level at club training.
He suggested creating more specific training opportunities for experienced players given the influx of new faces learning the game.
Teams' more experienced campaigners are now reaching their 50 or 100-game milestones.
For most, it's taken years to accomplish because there weren't nearly as many games played in past seasons.
On this, it's important to note the recent history of the women's game in Tasmania.
The TSLW, which started in 2017, disbanded in December 2020 with a lack of clubs in a position to compete one of the major reasons.
It's interesting to wonder whether that's had an overall positive or detrimental impact on women's football.
The statewide league may have been better for more experienced footballers because they may have been more willing to travel to play.
But a quality regional system arguably gets more women playing the game.
Launceston, a former TSLW team, Deloraine, Hillwood and Longford joined the NTFAW in 2021.
Smith also spoke of the emerging players in the NTFA under-20s women's representative side who have been building their football knowledge and skills for years.
Many regional women's and girls' competitions kicked off in the past decade and the AFLW started in 2017 so we're approaching a time when those in their late teens have had a long run-up to playing senior football.
Numerous NTFA coaches have expressed excitement about what's coming through their junior programs.
Meanwhile, off-field it seems the women's game has been a boon for club culture with events such as Thursday night dinners having all teams involved.
So what else can be done to keep the momentum rolling?
While the promotion and relegation system is healthy, there appears room to add a pre-season carnival day to rubber stamp which teams should play in which division.
Numerous teams would have had far more competitive seasons if they were in the opposite division.
What I gathered from talking to coaches for the season preview was there had been plenty of change during the off-season.
Some teams which were strong last year didn't have near the same list for 2022.
There are clubs with more than half their squad made up of first-year players so that can mean change during the break.
A carnival day weeks out from the season could help clubs and the association see where teams are truly at.
In terms of fixturing, the more eyeballs on the games the better in terms of promoting the sport.
The best days are when all four teams from a club play at the same venue on the same day.
That doesn't always line up because the women's and men's divisions aren't identical.
Perhaps it's worth investing more in grouping the women's games at one venue.
For example, in round 18 all premier teams are playing at Youngtown Oval with the action starting from 10am.
Based on word of mouth, this season's Friday night fixtures appear to be working well.
There are four Friday night games in premier division this season and five in division one.
Putting two women's games on Friday night at a central location like Invermay Park with 6.30pm and 8pm games could maximise attendance.
There are also practical advantages of Saturday players than being able to watch their clubmates on Friday night.
And it could be easier in terms of two playing parents looking after their kids.
The season's length may be something to consider too.
Premier and division one sides have had multiple byes this year.
A nearly five-month home and away season, especially for teams struggling for numbers and on the scoreboard, is long.
And keeping first-year players interested is a challenge coaches face.
In the Warrnambool-based six-team Western Victoria Female Football League competition, they played 12 rounds this season and started finals this weekend.
Perhaps there's room to do similar or start the NTFAW season a month later to still coincide with the August/September men's finals so there's that atmosphere.
With the inclusion of Port Adelaide, Essendon, Sydney and Hawthorn, the thriving AFLW competition now has 18 clubs like the men's competition.
And there could be a Tassie team to join in coming years.
More and more women want to be part of their local edition and it's exciting to think about what could be on offer for them next year.
It would be great to hear from others about how we can further improve the growing women's game.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
