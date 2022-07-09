The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Opinion

Exploring how we can maximise growth of NTFA women's game

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
July 9 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAME IS GROWING: The NTFA under-20 women's representative team listens to coach Mark Prior at UTAS Stadium in June. They fell to Southern Football League by 22 points. Picture: Brian Allen

Football's growth is coming from the women's game and the Northern Tasmanian Football Association's two competitions are in impressive shape.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.