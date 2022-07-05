Protesting tactic changes needed to reach people in street

THE Examiner (editorial, June 30) criticises the blockading protests in Sydney in that inconveniencing people has risks, and doesn't convince them to change their opinion.
I share the blockaders' anger, frustration and anxiety at what is looking like unstoppable global warming.
Advertisement
However, their tactic does not help.
Rather than inconveniencing their fellow Australians, it is important to reach out to the person in the street and, through awareness and information, show we are in a climate emergency.
One way could be to hold monthly town hall meetings where a panel updates climate change issues and responds to questions and suggestions from the public.
Protest is important and peaceful non-disruptive rallies against the big emitters, China and the US, can be a focus. Protest against individual multinationals and corporations is also important, such as the Greenpeace protest against AGL's emissions.
It is important for climate activists to bring the people with them, as a government that wants to transform the Australian economy will need as much support as possible to direct the multinationals and the energy companies.
Unfortunately, reaching out to the person in the street has been missing in Launceston and Northern Tasmania as the climate scene has been dominated by radical disruptive groups.
WHILE travelling recently on the Bass Highway, I was amazed at the poor quality of the road, especially near Wynyard.
All this because of the heavy loads the highway carries since the railway has been allowed to fall into disrepair due to government neglect.
We used to have a railway to Smithton and Marrawah for timber and other freight. More recently, the line stopped at Wiltshire Junction near Stanley, but that line now is closed at Burnie.
We have four excellent ports at Stanley, Burnie, Devonport and Bell Bay. Why are we not making better use of rail transport from these ports and saving our roads?
LOOKING back over the past two years, I have come to the conclusion that COVID is an acronym for Controversial Objectionable Vicarious Insidious Disregard.
It has been a pandemic fraught with mendacity, profit and politics. Unfortunately, history tells us that we never learn, but always repeat the same mistakes.
FROM what I am hearing and reading, Tasmanians will finance the Marinus Link and the rest of Australia will benefit.
Our power bills will rise drastically to keep in line with what mainland Australians are paying. Wouldn't it be nice if we could look after Tasmanians first?
We used to have the cheapest power in Australia. If this is going to cost us, I don't want it.
I'M NOT sure I follow the objection to the Birchalls car park proposal.
The Launceston CBD is the central and overwhelmingly largest business district of a spread-out urban environment, of which a very significant proportion is not well served by public transport.
Advertisement
By not permitting appropriate off-street parking, cars are forced to park elsewhere in the CBD or somewhere else altogether. That's great for Mowbray, Kings Meadows, Prospect and so on, but not real smart for the CBD.
The CBD has been coming to life over recent years with more residences which, in turn, enlivens the business environment.
Starving the city of major car parks seems pretty counterproductive and based more on some overzealous but shallow planning ideology rather than pragmatic and quantitative assessment.
I always enjoyed that there was sufficient ''off-street'' parking to mean ''on-street'' bays were generally used short term and doing a blockie was enough to find one, even on The Avenue or George Street, which suited my trips to town.
I live near Warrnambool in south-west Victoria these days, but the mix has a similar balance there and with similar outcomes. Although smaller than Launceston's, the CBD has a series of internal block car parks, plus on-street spaces, and parking access is generally pretty easy. There are also the big box areas well outside the CBD.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.