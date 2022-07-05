The Examiner
Tasmanian trainers turn to star Victorian apprentices for Caulfield races

GM
By Greg Mansfield
July 5 2022 - 7:30am
CAULFIELD BOUND: Smart sprinter Algernon, ridden by Brandon Louis, wins at Elwick in December at his last run before a spell.
Promising galloper Rebel Factor prepared for his return to racing with a trial win at Spreyton on Tuesday.
Quick Joey Small made light work of his J G Nelson Cup heat at Mowbray on Monday night.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

