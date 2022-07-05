Advertisement
Classy Tasmanian gallopers Take The Sit and Algernon will have the advantage of apprentice claims when they launch interstate raids at Caulfield on Saturday.
Trainer Bill Ryan has booked lightweight Josh Richards for Take The Sit in the Benchmark 100 Handicap over 1400m.
Richards claims 2kg and will be able to ride the mare at 51kg.
Trainer Imogen Miller has booked Matthew Cartwright, who claims 1.5kg, for Algernon who will carry 58kg in the Benchmark 78 Handicap over 1100m.
All going to plan, both horses will be shipped to Melbourne on Thursday night.
Take The Sit will be making her Victorian debut with the lightest weight she has carried in her 20-start career.
Ryan said there were other options for the five-year-old, including a 1400m open handicap at Elwick on Sunday when she would have carried a big weight.
"But I think she's at the point where she deserves a crack at Melbourne," Ryan said.
If Take The Sit performs up to expectations, there is a 1600m race for her at Moonee Valley three weeks later.
Take The Sit, this year's group 3 Vamos winner, resumed from a spell with an impressive win at Mowbray 10 days ago.
Algernon hasn't raced since beating Gee Gee Secondover and First Accused in a quality handicap at Elwick on December 29.
Miller's partner Brendon McCoull said the timing seemed right for a trip away with the four-year-old who has won six of his 10 starts.
"He has a good first-up record so Imogen decided to go while he's still in benchmark grade," McCoull said.
"He can carry weight but if you can get a claim and still have a strong rider it always helps.
"Matthew Cartwright seems to be quite a vigorous rider and Algernon needs that because he's a quirky horse."
Meanwhile, McCoull isn't certain when he will return to the saddle after a knee operation.
"I will know more after I see the surgeon again this week," he said.
McCoull hasn't ridden since May 29.
Promising galloper Rebel Factor was a narrow trial winner at Spreyton on Tuesday morning at his first public appearance since mid-December.
The rising five-year-old was quietly ridden by Siggy Carr as he got home by a head over Need To Be Unique after coming four wide on the home turn.
Rebel Factor created a good impression late last year when he won two of his four starts at Mowbray and Devonport.
He is out of former top mare Rebel Bride, a dual winner of the Bow Mistress and beaten a short half head in the Vamos Stakes.
Her 14 career wins earned $560,000.
Rebel Factor is trained by Team Wells for owner-breeders Chris and Sharon Wickham who also raced the dam.
Zegrey, Cheeky One, Charlie Bucket and Apollo Rocket were the other trial winners.
The Adam Trinder-trained Zegrey led all the way for a soft win over 1350m.
Stablemate Cheeky One was pushed out hands-and-heels to win narrowly over 1009m while newcomer to the state Political finished a close third under a tight hold from trainer Siggy Carr.
The lightly-raced Apollo Rocket, who claimed the scalp of War Correspondent at his debut back in June 2020, was ridden vigorously in the straight to win the fastest of the three trials over 800m.
Apprentice Erica Byrne Burke has been suspended for one meeting at an inquiry adjourned from the Spreyton meeting on May 15.
She was found guilty of careless riding on Incriminate who checked Shampz Again.
Byrne Burke will miss this week's meeting.
Victorian jockey Juana Andreou, who was critically injured in a stable accident at Flemington on Monday, has ridden in Tasmania.
Andreou, 28, has had 15 rides on King Island for two wins in January last year on Fortune Beau and Amma and has also had nine rides at Spreyton.
The racing.com web site reported that the jockey sustained head injuries when struck by a horse she was grooming in the stabling area.
Jockeys Association boss Matt Hyland said she'd had surgery to stop bleeding and relieve pressure on the brain but remained in a critical condition.
Longford trainer David Crosswell won both division 1 heats of the J G Nelson Cup at Mowbray on a tough night for favourite-backers.
Classy Lady led from box 8 to record a comfortable win in the first heat before Quick Joey Small made light work of the second heat in slightly faster time.
Quick Joey Small was suited by a small field and was within striking distance of the leaders going into the back straight.
However he has drawn box 4 in the final where he will have a full field to negotiate. Classy Lady has drawn box 3.
The favourites went down in both division 4 heats for the juveniles including the previously unbeaten Hit The Switch who couldn't cross early from box 7 and got out-bustled on the first turn.
He only battled into fourth place, almost four lengths from the Butch Deverell-trained winner Fine Irish, but still qualified for the final.
Hit The Switch's trainer Ted Medhurst made amends in the second heat with Dawny Dream breaking through at only her second start.
Robin Grubb's super consistent Rojo Diamond ran the fastest time of the night (29.92) while winning his division 2 heat.
He has now won four in a row and 13 of his past 16 starts.
He was one of only two favourites to get the money.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
