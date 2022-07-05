Mayfield man fails to grab chance to stay out of jail

A Mayfield man will spend seven months in jail after a magistrate cancelled his drug treatment order.
Joshua Brian Smith had demonstrated a lack of compliance since receiving the order from a Supreme Court judge in August 2021 after pleading guilty to drug trafficking.
Tasmania Police made an application that the order be cancelled and that Smith be jailed for nine months -the amount of jail he could have avoided if he had complied.
Police also allege that Smith committed further offences within months of being placed on the order.
He pleaded not guilty to motor vehicle stealing in September 2021.
He also pleaded not guilty to a count of aggravated assault and attempted aggravated burglary of a home in Rocherlea on June 6, 2022.
He also pleaded not guilty to drug and firearm offences which were adjourned until July 29.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said that after recording one clean test he had relapsed into regular methylamphetamine use.
"Apart from that first one I cannot see one single clean test," she said.
"His engagement has been sporadic ands he has made very little progress under the order."
"His compliance and engagement has not been sufficient for him to continue.
"There is very little chance of him achieving the aims of the order."
The court heard that he had served two periods of jail, totalling 35, days, for failures during the order.
Ms Cure gave consideration to how much sentence discount he should be given for the time he was on the order.
"It is very hard to assess this," she said.
She then turned to Mr Smith's defence counsel Fran McCracken.
"How much time do you say I should take off Ms McCracken?" she asked.
"It is very hard for me to answer that, Your Honour," Ms McCracken replied.
Ms Cure ordered that he serve seven months' jail from May 1, 2022.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
