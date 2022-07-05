Unique winter festivals a beacon for Tasmanian visitors

When the ground is white and slippery, the days are shorter and the thermometer hits minus territory, that's when Tasmania really hits its stride.
Our instinct might be to stay in and rug up but getting outside to enjoy Tasmania's cultural events during the cooler months has become a popular winter pastime.
Such events are also attracting visitors, who follow Tourism Tasmania's advice and "come down for air" in droves.
Marketed to visitors as "The Off Season", the most recent marketing campaign positions the state as a must-do winter experience.
Not only does this support our tourism and hospitality industries that were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it shows Tasmania's wintry attractions to a new, or already-keen, audience.
Celebrating Tasmania's cool climate has been a tourism campaign winner since the late 1800s. The state was marketed as a "health destination" for mainland Australians and visitors from India and England escaping warmer climes.
Indeed, the Tasmanian Government Tourist Bureau promoted the opportunity to "Cool off in Tasmania" on a 1929 poster.
This tourism campaign by artists Harry Kelly features a man pointing to a thermometer hitting 62.3 degrees Fahrenheit.
The same artist produced the "Switzerland of the South" poster for the Bureau in the 1930s, which depicted Mount Ida and Lake St Claire.
Some of the biggest attractions are our winter festivals, where we don our 'Tassie Tuxedos', huddle around log fires and watch as creativity comes out of the dark.
Starting the winter festival season with a bang Dark Mofo's 2022 offering, entitled A Resurrection, celebrated the opportunity for people to come together again in the state's south after the forced isolation of COVID lockdowns.
Dark Mofo included the Winter feast, live performances of dance, song and light that culminated in the Nude Solstice Swim.
Crowds flocked to Dark Mofo events at both ends of the state this year.
With more than 300,000 attending festival venues, visitor numbers in 2022 were just shy of pre-COVID 2019 levels.
Revenue generated topped $3.5 million and of Dark Mofo's 45 ticketed events, 65 per cent were bought by interstate visitors.
The revenue and visitor statistics from dark Mofo alone show just how popular Tasmania is in winter. But the cold season is not just about Dark Mofo - there's much more on offer throughout winter.
Festival of Voices takes up the baton as we enter the second month of winter. With a mission "to improve lives through singing", this festival was the one that started the idea of celebrating Tasmanian winter 17 years ago.
In fact, Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin considers this festival of song, choirs, composers and stories to be the "unsung hero of winter tourism".
Then there is the Huon Valley Mid-Winter Fest at Willie Smith's, Grove, with live music, poetry, storytelling, the wassail ceremony to awaken the Huon's apple trees as the bonfire crackles and Big Willie burns.
The temperature drops again for the biennial Australian Antarctic Festival in Hobart, the gateway to Antarctica. This festival aims to inspire Antarctic adventures and careers, while sharing stories about the pioneer who explored the continent and raise awareness of the work to conserve Mawson's Huts.
Smaller in size to the other events, but big on flavour, the Tassie Scallop Fiesta celebrates the North-East region's fishing and maritime heritage.
There is plenty of produce to eat and drink, chef demonstrations and wine master classes, live music and a full program of fringe events.
Moving into August, science and art come to the fore during the Beaker Street Festival.
Challenge your ideas about the way the world works and engage with scientists and innovative art at talks, dinners or on the Tassie Science Road Trip.
And then science of a different kind steps up - with the state's reputation as a distiller's paradise on show during Tasmanian Whisky Week. More than 30 of Tasmania's whisky distilleries share their stories and spirits with whisky lovers via tastings, dinners, meet the maker events and the Tasmanian Spirit Showcase.
And this year, for the first time, the Winter Light Festival will be held in Hobart at the Salamanca Arts Centre.
This arts festival hopes to attract a new demographic to Tasmania by celebrating the end of winter and the "coming of the light".
These events have truly transformed what was traditionally Tasmania's quiet and dormant off season, providing a welcome glow for visitors near and far.
