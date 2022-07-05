Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is forcing me to sack three of my senior employees.
He never asked me about it, he never gave us any warning.
I wish he had spoken to me first. If he had, he'd know that this decision is a bad one. Not just for me. Not just for my staff who're losing their jobs. It's bad for Tasmania.
Here's the thing: my team in Burnie are born and bred Tasmanians. They love their community and have connections all across the state. They get what it means to live here.
That's why they work all hours to help you when you need it.
If you have a Centrelink problem, we'll step in and get the paperwork sorted.
If you have an NDIS problem, we'll fight for you to get support.
If you lose your house we'll find you somewhere to sleep at night.
If you're having a hard time and just need someone to listen - we're here for that too.
But instead of doing all that, the PM says my Burnie team needs to focus more on what goes on in Canberra.
He wants my staff, who should be helping you, to start looking at what his government wants to do in Parliament.
You're the ones who'll be left in the lurch.
If our Tassie team has to look at legislation in Parliament or start writing political speeches, it means we can't take your phone calls, read your emails or fight to get support from the government when you need it.
He's forcing us to look to the mainland when we should be focused on you.
Thanks to the PM, I now have an impossible choice to make.
If I keep my electorate office focused helping you on the ground, I won't have the support I need to do my job properly and fight for Tasmania in Parliament.
But if I don't, we can't back you when you need someone in your corner.
Some people say the PM made the right call because some of his colleagues don't get as many staff as I do.
And that's the truth, major party politicians don't have a big team if they aren't a minister running a department.
But you know why? It's because politicians in the Labor party sit where they're told to sit, and they vote how they're told to vote. If they don't, they get kicked out of Labor - it's written into their party rules.
The reality is, it's just a lot more work when you have to make your own mind up on everything that happens in parliament.
I do as much reading as I can, but last year we looked at over 30,000 pages of legislation alone. That doesn't include committee inquiries or departmental reports. I could be reading these things 24/7 and still not get through it all!
Giving the Parliamentary Library more funding won't cover the gap either.
The Library does a decent job at research. But it's based in Parliament House.
Jane Doe from the Parliamentary Library hasn't sat down with John Smith from the West Coast and tried to book him a spot to see a bulk-billed GP. She hasn't watched the Tamar River get muddier and muddier over the years, or gone to community town halls about how to clean it up. There's only so much she can help me - and you.
Our team fights for you every day. There's nothing better than seeing my staff smile when they tell me how they got a win for someone. For some people who come to us, it might be small things like filling in a form. But for others, it can be make or break.
That's what Tasmanians voted for.
You asked Tammy Tyrell and me to vote with our hearts and speak up for our people, away from party political machines that have no connection to what's happening for you on the ground.
You shouldn't be punished because you chose to support independent politicians.
If the PM had asked, that's what I would've told him. I hope he's big enough to see he's made a mistake.
