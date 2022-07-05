A double-figure haul to Launceston's Jake Hinds sees him sit six goals clear in the State League's goal-kicking.
The prominent target kicked 10 in the side's record win over Glenorchy, bringing his season tally to 38 and taking him past Tigers' Tyler Carter (32) and Clarence's Colin Garland (31).
Spending more time in the attacking half this season after previously playing in the middle, Hinds has already eclipsed his tally from last season, kicking 32 to finish fourth in the Peter Hudson Medal as teammate Dylan Riley won with 59 from just 13 games.
Impressively, he has four Blues teammates in the goal-kicking top 10, with Jackson Thurlow (26), Brendan Taylor, Zach Morris (both 24) and Ryan Tyrrell (21) all featuring.
North Launceston's leading goalkicker, Will Harper, is equal 10th with Tyrrell as Tigers' Jordan Lane (29 - fourth) and Lauderdale duo Sam Siggins (28 - fifth) and Michael Blackburn (23 - ninth) round out the top 10.
Hinds' 10-goal showing saw him become the third Blue to reach the figure in the past two seasons, with Riley and Tyrrell also doing so and Morris kicking nine last year.
Launceston also have a strong group of young goal-kickers coming through, with two Blues leading the development league rankings.
Both making their senior debuts this year, Jett Maloney (27) and Aidan O'Connor (25) lead the way, while Codey Plummer (16) is North Launceston's best.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
