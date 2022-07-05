Junior sport: Looking at NTFA under-18 boys' season thus far

With six games to go, it presents as an ideal time to take a look at what's happening in the Northern Tasmanian Football Association under-18 boys' competition.
It's the first-year of the 10-team structure with St Pats and Old Scotch the new additions.
Advertisement
Reigning premier South Launceston is on track to go back-to-back with their unbeaten run of 10 victories.
A 38-point win against third-ranked Bridgenorth in round eight and six 100-point plus triumphs have been highlights.
READ MORE: Annual dinner cooks up treat for golfers
Second-placed George Town, who have only lost to the Bulldogs, are also flying along and a 23-point win against the Parrots in round 10 was arguably their best outing.
A 36-point round one victory over Longford got Bridgenorth's season off to a great start and they've been consistent, recording seven wins.
Fourth-ranked Longford, last year's runner-up, will be looking to go up a gear in the latter rounds.
Their 31-point round 11 win against Old Scotch stood out among their 6-3 win-loss record.
Old Scotch, in fifth, would have been happy to score a two-point win against Deloraine in round 12.
It came after the sixth-placed Kangaroos defeated the Thistles by 35 points in round two.
Seventh-positioned Rocherlea collected a 54-point win against Bracknell in round seven and face the ladder leader South Launceston this Saturday.
The Redlegs had a day out in their 43-point win over Scottsdale in round nine and hold eighth spot.
St Pats' 19-point round three win against Bracknell was a high point in what has otherwise been a tough season.
And bottom team Scottsdale put in a competitive performance against Deloraine in round seven.
The season has featured numerous forfeits including last weekend's game between Scottsdale and St Pats.
The round 16 battle between the Bulldogs and Saints at Youngtown Oval is the one to look forward to.
Bridgenorth and South Launceston should also put on a show in round 17 at Parrot Park.
The Parrots, Saints and Kangaroos were also in the finals in 2021.
Advertisement
Deloraine's Johnny Elmer, Longford's Alex Jordan, South Launceston's Will Richards, Longford's Rocky Barron, Bridgenorth's Dylan Farquhar and George Town's Mason Gee were among the best players in the NTFA representative team's loss to Southern Football League in June.
Longford's Charlie Taylor has kicked 47 goals this season, including two 10-goal hauls.
In this weekend's games, the Bulldogs take on Rocherlea, Old Scotch hosts Longford, Bridgenorth meets St Pats, Deloraine welcomes Bracknell and George Town has Scottsdale.
Junior Sports Awards
Do you know someone who is contributing to Northern Tasmanian sport, whether through participating or assisting?
The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards, sponsored by Woolworths, provide acknowledgement of accomplishments by players, coaches, volunteers, teams and clubs across the region.
Advertisement
There are eight categories:
Nominations close on October 2. Entries must include a photograph of the entrant with nominees to be featured weekly in The Examiner on Wednesdays.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.