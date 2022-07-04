Police issue black ice warning after Underwood crash

Tasmania Police and emergency services are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Fernhill on Lilydale Road, Underwood.
The crash happened about 8.15am and police believe the vehicle lost control after encountering black ice on the road and crashed.
Police are asking motorists driving in the areas of Lilydale and Underwood to slow down and drive to the conditions.
