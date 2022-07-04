Simon Brookhouse, chief executive of the Tasmania JackJumpers NBL basketball team, will be the guest speaker the Northern Golf annual dinner on Friday, July 15.
Friday marks the closing date for reservations to attend the event, to be held in the Clarendon room at Country Club Tasmania.
The dinner has a lucky door prize, sports quiz, two-course dinner and the guest speaker.
Tickets are $55 per person and deposits can be made to BSB 633 000 account 110440336 referencing name or team.
Queries to Rick Sindorff on 0418 909 589.
School holiday golf begins on Monday, July 11, at Mowbray Golf Course.
The cost is $5 and it has a 9am start.
Eighteen holes will be open to players with a handicap as well as beginners who wish to play three, six or nine holes.
Launceston is the venue for Friday, July 15, with further events at Prospect Vale on Tuesday, July 19, and Riverside, on July 22.
All juniors under the age of 21 are most welcome.
Flinders Island held their annual open tournament on the June long weekend.
The nine-hole bogey was won by Teresa Hall +1 from Michael Withers (-1) on a count back.
Nearest the pins: 2/11 Jamie West, 5/14 Daniel Dargaville, 9/18 Tracy Taylor; 27-hole stroke, Bass Strait Classic nett (local) Lew Costello 114 1/2, gross (local) Steve Cheers 134, nett (visitor) P Michael 127 1/2, gross (visitor) A Manshanden 142, A-grade nett Max Parker 126, B-grade nett Scott O'Neill 125 1/2; 18-hole nett David Anderson 83, 3rd 9 nett, Michael Withers 38 1/2, Brett Green Memorial Steve Watchorn; nearest the pins: 2/11 P Michael, 5/14 A Manshanden, 9/18 Tony Roussow; 4BBB stableford Teresa Hall and Scott Anderson, runners-up Lew Costello and Jamie West; nearest the pins: 2/11 P Michael, 5/14 Jamie West, 9/18 K Wagner; Stroke monthly medal Josh Moore, nett 65, runner-up Scott Anderson, nett 67.
The annual knockout Killara matchplay event will begin on July 9 and run over three weeks.
Despite the wind and cold conditions, the course is in very good conditions.
Congratulations to Ross Millar, treasurer of the Launceston Veterans group.
Swinging a six-iron on the 13th hole on Monday, Millar knocked the ball in the hole.
However, neither Millar nor his playing partners saw the ball enter the hole. A sweet surprise was forthcoming when the group decided to look in the hole as an afterthought.
Taxi golf ventures to Poatina for their next event.
To be held on Sunday, July 17, all are welcome. Confirm acceptance to secretary Dale Cash at dalecash71@gmail.com.
The Tasmanian Junior Super Six at Ratho Farm will again be held during the July school holidays, on Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th at Ratho Farm Golf Links, in Bothwell.
Fast becoming a winter tradition, this year's event will again see boys and girls qualify and play against each other in a unique 'Super 6' knockout format.
There will also be the nine-hole development event on Wednesday, July 13, in conjunction with the Super 6 Qualifying Round.
Additional information is available at www.rathofarm.com/tasjnrsuper6
Entries close on Friday, July 8. Any inquiries please contact Christian Rainey on 0407 852645 or crainey@pgamember.org.au
The directory and fixtures for Northern Tasmanian Veterans Golfers Association 2022-23 is now available online at www.ntvga.com.
