Teeny Tiny Stevie's launch new album and tour dates

For the uninitiated, a children's gig may sound like a far cry from the usual live-music experience the average punter would expect.
But not for the Teeny Tiny Stevies.
Advertisement
"Our live show is like a live gig, pure and simple," said Sibylla Stephens, one half of the children's music duo.
"It works on the very basic idea that a great live gig is sort of compelling for anybody of any age - and it goes off."
The ARIA Award-winning Australian music group - which released its fourth album How to be Creative in late May - is gearing up for a massive three-month tour culminating in two nights at the Sydney Opera House on October 8 and 9.
The four-state tour is a massive undertaking for the sister-duo of Sibylla and Bethany Stephens, but one Sibylla said they were keen to dive into.
"I don't think either of us really anticipated how much fun playing live to families is," Stephens said.
After years playing in indie outfit The Little Stevies, the sisters formed parallel band Teeny Tiny Stevies in 2015 after Sibylla began to start her own family.
She said having kids herself prompted her to jump into the world of children's music, after deciding stepping down from music was not an option.
Fast-forward seven years, and the band has released four albums, received critical acclaim and significant ABC airtime, and toured the country.
"Teeny Tiny Stevies has gone above and beyond anywhere that any of us thought that it would".
The group's new single, Collaboration, is on the one hand a catchy children's tune about the virtues of working together, and a sophisticated, slickly produced pop-song on the other.
It's a dichotomy that may explain the Stevie's appeal to parents and kids.
Advertisement
"It's obviously fun music for kids, but also hopefully it's fun for adults as well," Stephens said.
"And especially fun for adult live music fans who maybe haven't been able to get out to see live music since having kids".
The group said there had always been a wide age group of audience members at their shows, but even though the songs were aimed specifically at kids the approach to song writing remained the same.
The only difference this time, Stephens said, was parents and kids in the audience were both singing the lyrics back to the band.
"No one told us how fulfilling that would be, as opposed to just singing a song about your own feelings."
Advertisement
"You certainly feel like you are sort of helping the world somehow by teaching kids about things that are important".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.