Author, artist and curator Dave mangenner Gough wants to help connect young First Nations boys to country and culture.
It's a core theme of the Trawlwoolway writer's new book, luwa tara luwa waypa, which takes the reader through a young Tasmanian warrior's journey to manhood.
For Gough, it's a journey of feeling grounded and connected to ancestors in place through connection with the forester kangaroo, or tara in palawa language.
"It's about stepping up and being an admirable Aborginal man, growing from boy to manhood and protecting your family".
Over textural and evocative prose in English and palawa, Gough tells a story inspired by the writer's own experiences.
"It's a story that sits within me," he said.
"And it got to a point where I needed to put pen to paper to get it from the inside, out".
The story is as much concerned with sound and performance - the story was acted out on a beach in Burnie earlier this year - as it is with words, with a QR code in the back of the book linking the reader to a spoken rendition of the tale.
"It's a good way to hear and feel this through the sound of it, rather than just looking at the features," he said.
"Even those that struggle with reading can hear the voice and sounds, and can look at the pictures".
This project is the first time Gough has written a children's book, but he said ultimately it was "written for everyone to enjoy".
