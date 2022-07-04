In the most literal sense, a Burnie resident has finally secured the keys to his castle.
Shannan Drakkon moved from New South Wales to the North-West three years ago with a singular plan - to build the home of his dreams.
It is just that his dream home was distinctly different from the dreams of many other people, and this becomes quite obvious when you drive up his driveway.
Sitting atop Burnie, with expansive views to Mt St Valentine in the south, the Dial Range in the east and a panorama of the Coast to the north, is an unmissable castle.
Mr Drakkon was handed the keys by Burnie building company Design Unlimited just last week, and is now living in what was a fantasy just a few years ago.
"It's actually bigger than I expected," he said, laughing.
"It's good. I'm getting my steps up every time I wake up and go to have breakfast."
Many of those steps will be in the direction of his favourite room in the house - the games' room.
In the north west corner of the castle is a room fully dedicated to role playing table top games of all descriptions, and features a fully bespoke games' table, which is as big as a typical dining table, and Mr Drakkon's "pride and joy".
As a self-described nerd, the games' room was central to the castle's design, and building it in Burnie was also important for that.
"What I have noticed is Burnie has a very high population of nerds, which is one thing that attracted me to come here."
Mr Drakkon is a member of a social gaming community, and hosting social events for Dungeons and Dragons was a key driver behind the project.
But his games table had been in storage since he arrived in Burnie, as his life was also on hold as he awaited the castle's completion.
Initially he expected it would take about a year to construct the castle; but that was in January 2020.
Regardless of delays that have slowed the project's pace, Mr Drakkon is incredibly happy with the craftsmanship that has been displayed and the quality of the final result.
"All of the trades that came here were just here were really amazing, really good at what they did," he said.
Mr Drakkon said each of the people who worked on the project, from the mason to the carpenters, the painter, electrician and plumber, all did wonderful work.
And although he felt like his life had been in a "holding pattern" while they worked, he was now able to enjoy their efforts.
"It has been long and it has been painful mentally, but now this is it. Now I get to actually start living.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
